Kareena Kapoor Net Worth: Know Income and more of top taxpayer actress

Entertainment
A recent list revealed the Indian stars who paid the most taxes. Shahrukh Khan topped the list with a tax payment of 92 crores.
Kareena Kapoor is the only female star in the top 10 list, competing with male stars in tax payments.
Reports suggest Kareena Kapoor paid 20 crore rupees in taxes in 2024, making her the highest female celebrity taxpayer.
Kareena Kapoor's primary income source is films. This year, she had three releases: 'The Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders', and 'Singham Again'.
Brand endorsements are another significant income source. She's also an investor and co-owner of the Korean skincare brand Quench Botanics.
Reports indicate she charges 10-15 CR per film and 5 CR for brand endorsements. She reportedly has a net worth of around 485 crore.
