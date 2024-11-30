iPhone 16 to iPhone 13: MASSIVE discounts on THESE Apple smartphones you can't miss

iPhone 16, 15 Pro, and 13 models are available at discounted prices. The iPhone 15 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs. 99,900. This is a discount of Rs. 35,099. The iPhone 13 is available at Rs. 45,490 with additional bank offers.

article_image1
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

iPhone Discounts

iPhones are in high demand in the Indian market. iPhones continue to be one of the most purchased mobiles by Indians. Currently, Apple iPhones are available at discounted prices.

article_image2

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

This is the latest iPhone that came with Dynamic Island. It is powered by the A18 chip. It has a 48MP camera. For power, its battery is fully charged for 22 hours. The price of this phone is Rs.77,900. A discount of Rs 5000 is being offered on this. This can be purchased with No-Cost EMI.

article_image3

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro starting price at Reliance Digital is Rs. 99,900. This can be said to be a big deal. This phone started at Rs. 1,34,999 in India. Now customers are getting a huge discount of Rs.35,099 without any terms and conditions.

article_image4

Apple iPhone Offer

Moreover, mobile customers can get the Pro version with an additional bank card discount of Rs. 10,000. Its price is Rs. 89,900. That is, you can save up to Rs.45 thousand on the phone. This is an opportunity not to be missed by those who want to buy iPhones at the lowest price and at the same time want to buy the latest version.

article_image5

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 series is one of the best-selling iPhone models. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. It comes with a 12MP rear camera and front flash. Its price is Rs.45,490. You can buy it with 10 percent cashback and EMI options.

