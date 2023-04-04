Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's my home' - Luke Shaw grateful as he pens extension to Manchester United contract

    Luke Shaw's contract with Manchester United was due to expire in 2024. While he was reportedly eager to extend the same, it has now been made official, as he has indeed signed an extension until 2027, while he dubbed the club his "home".

    football It is my home - Luke Shaw grateful as he pens extension to Manchester United contract-ayh
    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    English defender Luke Shaw has had a tremendous impact with English giants Manchester United since he signed for the club from Southampton in 2014. While injuries marred an initial couple of seasons with the club, he has been heavily effective in the last few seasons. His attacking nature has greatly helped the club's cause become a top attacking side, aiding current head coach Erik ten Hag.

    Shaw was into the final 18 months of his contract. While the club was ready to grant him an extension, talks began right away this season, and everything went positive. The Englishman was reportedly happy to sign the extension, especially considering the club's progress under ten Hag. On Tuesday, the Red Devils announced that he had penned a new deal to keep him at Old Trafford until 2027.

    "Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I'm thrilled to be extending my stay. I've grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this," Shaw told the club after signing the extension.

    "We're beginning our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We've been successful already this season, but we want much more. There's a great opportunity to create something special here, and I'm going to give everything to be part of that," concluded Shaw. Later, taking to his social media handles, the defender recorded, "So grateful to be extending my stay at @ManUtd! I've been here for nine years, and it's my home. I want to achieve a lot more, and I want it to be with this team ."

