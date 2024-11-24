Elon Musk praises India's electoral efficiency, takes aim at slow vote counting in California

Elon Musk praised India's electoral system for efficiently counting 640 million votes in one day, contrasting it with California's delayed vote count 18 days after the US election.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently praised India's electoral system for its efficiency in delivering election results in quick time. He highlighted the impressive feat of India counting 640 million votes in just one day while taking a dig at the polling procedures in in the US, where California is still counting votes 18 days after the election, with over 300,000 ballots yet to be counted.

Musk took to X to share a post headlined "How India Counted 640 Million Votes in a Day" and captioned it "India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes."

Musk's comments were in response to a post about India's electoral process, which noted that cheating isn't the primary goal of Indian elections.

The delay in California's election results is largely due to the state's reliance on mail-in voting, which requires more time and effort to process. Each mail-in ballot must undergo individual validation and processing, a more laborious process than scanning ballots at polling stations. Among its 39 million residents, 16 million voters went to cast their votes on November 5. This delay is not unique to this election, as California has been among the slowest states to tally and report election results in recent years.

It has been some weeks since Donald Trump was declared winner of the US Presidential Elections 2024.

