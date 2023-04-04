Graham Potter turns down proposals to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City; here's why

Graham Potter is the latest EPL boss to be sacked, as he has parted ways with Chelsea following a challenging tenure. While Leicester City approached him to replace Brendan Rodgers, he turned the proposal down. Here's why.

Graham Potter became the latest manager in the English Premier League (EPL) to be sacked as he departed from his head coach duties at English giants Chelsea last weekend. With The Blues dropping to the bottom half of the league table, the decision was taken on a mutual term, while the Englishman became the second Chelsea manager to be sacked this season after Thomas Tuchel.

In the meantime, Potter was reportedly approached by Leicester City immediately after being sacked by The Blues, as the Foxes were looking for him to replace its recently-sacked manager Brendan Rodgers, with the club struggling to relegation. However, 90min reports that the Englishman has turned down the proposal for now, as he feels that he is not ready for a club boss duty right away and would want to start afresh next season.

