    Graham Potter turns down proposals to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City; here's why

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    Graham Potter is the latest EPL boss to be sacked, as he has parted ways with Chelsea following a challenging tenure. While Leicester City approached him to replace Brendan Rodgers, he turned the proposal down. Here's why.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Graham Potter became the latest manager in the English Premier League (EPL) to be sacked as he departed from his head coach duties at English giants Chelsea last weekend. With The Blues dropping to the bottom half of the league table, the decision was taken on a mutual term, while the Englishman became the second Chelsea manager to be sacked this season after Thomas Tuchel.

    In the meantime, Potter was reportedly approached by Leicester City immediately after being sacked by The Blues, as the Foxes were looking for him to replace its recently-sacked manager Brendan Rodgers, with the club struggling to relegation. However, 90min reports that the Englishman has turned down the proposal for now, as he feels that he is not ready for a club boss duty right away and would want to start afresh next season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Many feel that given Leicester's uncertainty over surviving the relegation battle could be one of the reasons for Potter turning the opportunity down. The Englishman came into the limelight after quitting Swedish side Ostersund and joining Championship side Swansea City. He later joined Brighton and Hove Albion, where he rose to prominence for his young players' development, tactical understanding and coaching abilities.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As the Seagulls finished ninth in the EPL last season, its best in the event to date, he was lured by Chelsea's opportunity, as he signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge. However, The Blues' performance only deteriorated, especially domestically, as his tenure lasted for just 31 ties across tournaments, where he managed just 12 conquests, 11 losses and eight draws despite the club heavily spending in January, with additions like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix.

