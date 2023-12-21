Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Kratky applauds Mumbai City FC's resilience after impressive win over MBSG; WATCH highlights

    In a thrilling Indian Super League encounter, Mumbai City FC, led by head coach Petr Kratky, staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    Following Mumbai City FC's 2-1 triumph over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, head coach Petr Kratky expressed his pride in his team's remarkable performance in the Indian Super League (ISL). Despite conceding an early goal and playing with ten men, the Islanders showcased resilience, with Scottish forward Greg Stewart equalising before halftime.

    In the second half, two red cards for Mohun Bagan reduced them to nine players, and Mumbai City FC seized the opportunity. Forward Bipin Singh's deflected shot secured the lead and ultimately led to the team's victory.

    In a post-match press conference, Kratky lauded his team's tenacity, emphasizing their ability to remain composed and improve both with and without the ball. The win against Mohun Bagan extends Mumbai City FC's unbeaten streak against the Kolkata-based club this season.

    With this victory, Mumbai City FC climbed to third place in the points table, accumulating 19 points from 9 matches. However, the intense encounter resulted in four red cards for the team, leading to the absence of Akash Mishra, Greg Stewart, Rahul Bheke, and Vikram Pratap Singh in the upcoming game against Kerala Blasters FC.

    Despite the setbacks, Kratky sees this as an opportunity for other players on the bench to showcase their talents. He expressed confidence in the depth of the squad, stating that it will be a valuable chance for those waiting for an opportunity to contribute.

    "The individuals who have been waiting for their chance will now get the opportunity. We have a strong group of players, and this will be a good chance for them to prove themselves," said Kratky.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
