Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Igor Stimac reveals India's power-packed squad for AFC Asian Cup 2024 in Doha

    Igor Stimac, the head coach of the Indian Men’s Football Team, has revealed the final 26-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 set to kick off in Doha on January 12, 2024.

    Football Igor Stimac reveals India's power-packed squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Doha osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Igor Stimac unveiled the final 26-member squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to commence in Doha on January 12, 2024, with the tournament's climax set for February 10, 2024. Leading the Indian Men’s Football Team, Stimac shared the team's group placement alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group B.

    The players and support staff are anticipated to reach Doha later on Saturday, marking the team's fifth appearance in the prestigious Asian Cup. Despite a commendable performance in 2023, Stimac emphasized the need for continuous improvement before the tournament kicks off. He highlighted specific areas of focus, including defensive compactness, offensive transitions, and set pieces, expressing particular concern about defensive lapses inside the box observed in recent games.

    Stimac acknowledged the technical prowess and physical strength of their three opponents and emphasized a consistent approach to all games. Evaluating the fitness levels of players in the coming weeks is a priority for the coach.

    Having played multiple matches in Qatar, including 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the Indian team draws confidence from past experiences. Notably, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's participation in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar adds to the team's morale.

    Stimac anticipates significant support from Indian fans in Doha, recalling the massive turnout during qualifiers. He expressed gratitude for the fans' role in the team's performances and hopes to reciprocate with positive results.

    The group stage fixtures for India are as follows:

    January 13, 2024: Australia vs India (IST 5:00 pm, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)
    January 18, 2024: India vs Uzbekistan (IST 8:00 pm, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)
    January 23, 2024: Syria vs India (IST 5:00 pm, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor)

    The 26-member squad includes:

    Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.
    Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.
    Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh.
    Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

    Also Read: Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor; cricket career hangs in the balance snt

    Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of raping minor; cricket career hangs in the balance

    Football Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more osf

    Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more

    cricket Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain osf

    Sri Lanka Cricket to appoint Wanindu Hasaranga as the new T20I captain

    Football Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach osf

    Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach

    Football Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shows off his batting skills; video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham shows off his batting skills; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Mannara Chopra confess to being in love with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Did Mannara Chopra confess to being in love with Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue rkn

    Kerala school kalolsavam: Students, Haritha Karma Sena join hands for 'plastic-free zone' venue

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan faints after 'Weekend Ka Vaar'; Salman Khan steps in to diffuse situation

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations

    Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson passes away aged 75; family confirms sudden death ATG

    'Batman Begins' actor Tom Wilkinson passes away aged 75; family confirms sudden death

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon