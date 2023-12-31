Igor Stimac reveals India's power-packed squad for AFC Asian Cup 2024 in Doha

Igor Stimac, the head coach of the Indian Men’s Football Team, has revealed the final 26-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 set to kick off in Doha on January 12, 2024.

Igor Stimac unveiled the final 26-member squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to commence in Doha on January 12, 2024, with the tournament's climax set for February 10, 2024. Leading the Indian Men’s Football Team, Stimac shared the team's group placement alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group B.

The players and support staff are anticipated to reach Doha later on Saturday, marking the team's fifth appearance in the prestigious Asian Cup. Despite a commendable performance in 2023, Stimac emphasized the need for continuous improvement before the tournament kicks off. He highlighted specific areas of focus, including defensive compactness, offensive transitions, and set pieces, expressing particular concern about defensive lapses inside the box observed in recent games.

Stimac acknowledged the technical prowess and physical strength of their three opponents and emphasized a consistent approach to all games. Evaluating the fitness levels of players in the coming weeks is a priority for the coach.

Having played multiple matches in Qatar, including 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the Indian team draws confidence from past experiences. Notably, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's participation in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar adds to the team's morale.

Stimac anticipates significant support from Indian fans in Doha, recalling the massive turnout during qualifiers. He expressed gratitude for the fans' role in the team's performances and hopes to reciprocate with positive results.

The group stage fixtures for India are as follows:

January 13, 2024: Australia vs India (IST 5:00 pm, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

January 18, 2024: India vs Uzbekistan (IST 8:00 pm, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan)

January 23, 2024: Syria vs India (IST 5:00 pm, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor)

The 26-member squad includes:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Also Read: Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more