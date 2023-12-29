Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's India Tour; Exclusive auction of Football memorabilia and more

    Football icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is embarking on his inaugural visit to India, treating Manchester United fans to an unforgettable three-city tour from February 9 to February 11.

    Football icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a legendary figure from Manchester United, is gearing up for his inaugural visit to India during a three-city tour scheduled from February 9 to February 11. Solskjaer's arrival in Bengaluru on February 9 marks the kickoff of his tour, promising Manchester United enthusiasts in India an unforgettable experience. The legendary footballer's visit is expected to spark a surge of passion and excitement across the nation, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

    For ardent Manchester United supporters, this presents a golden opportunity to engage intimately with Solskjaer, who will share his cherished Premier League anecdotes and tales. Each attendee at the event will receive an authenticated 1999 Champions League final jersey personally signed by Solskjaer.

    As part of this much-anticipated India tour by Manchester United's iconic player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, an exclusive collection of football memorabilia will be auctioned for the first time. This collection includes signed jerseys from Solskjaer's former teammates, featuring renowned names like Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel, Ryan Giggs, and Nemanja Vidic.

    Tilak Gaurang Shah, a dedicated Manchester United fan, will host the auction during Solskjaer's tour, spanning Bengaluru (February 9), Mumbai (February 10, 2024), and Delhi (February 11, 2024).

    The auction will showcase rare football boots and unique canvases autographed by Solskjaer, along with other surprises, offering fans an exclusive chance to own treasured pieces from football history.

    Tilak, the founder of Ace of Pubs, emphasised the historical significance of this unique collection, stating that it holds connections to pivotal moments in Solskjaer's illustrious career. With a starting price of Rs 25,000 for many of these coveted items, sports enthusiasts will have an exclusive opportunity to acquire them.

    Tilak added, "Each of these memorabilia is a witness to some of the historic moments from Manchester United's triumphant football history, and this auction will provide fans with a unique opportunity to not only possess them but also be a part of those proud football moments and legacy of these legendary footballers."

    The thrilling tour will also grant football enthusiasts the chance to meet Solskjaer, who will host gala dinners in all three cities.

    Carlo Ancelotti extends stay at Real Madrid; ends speculation of becoming Brazil's coach

