    'He's In Munich': Thomas Tuchel confirms Eric Dier's move to Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich's coach, Thomas Tuchel, has officially confirmed the impending signing of England defender Eric Dier from Tottenham, stating that 'he is in Munich'.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 6:35 PM IST

    Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has officially confirmed the imminent signing of England defender Eric Dier from Tottenham, stating, "he is in Munich." Tuchel expressed the club's efforts to finalise the deal, aiming to secure another valuable addition to their squad. Dier, who spent a decade at Tottenham, arrives in Munich for a reported fee of four million euros ($4.38 million) and is set to reunite with former Spurs teammate Harry Kane in the Bavarian capital.

    The 29-year-old, known for his versatility, can play as a centre-back, defensive midfielder, or right-back. With Kim Min-Jae unavailable due to his commitments in the Asian Cup, Tuchel sees Dier as a specialist central defender, emphasising that this acquisition will also provide flexibility for Leon Goretzka to play in midfield.

    Dier's contract with Tottenham was set to expire in the summer, making this move a crucial reinforcement for Bayern's defensive lineup. Born in England but raised in Portugal, Dier joined Tottenham in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon. With only two recognised centre-backs remaining in the squad, Tuchel views Dier's addition as a strategic move to strengthen the team's defensive options.

    As Bayern Munich aims to close the four-point gap behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, the addition of Eric Dier adds depth and experience to their squad. The German champions are set to resume their season after the winter break with a match against Hoffenheim on Friday.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 6:35 PM IST
