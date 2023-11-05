Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Harry Kane creates Bundesliga history with his first Klassiker goal

    Harry Kane's remarkable start at Bayern Munich is rewriting the history books as he quickly made an impact by scoring his first goal in the highly anticipated Klassiker clash against Borussia Dortmund.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

    Harry Kane continues to make a significant impact at Bayern Munich with each passing week. The former Tottenham standout wasted no time in his first Klassiker clash against Borussia Dortmund, the most anticipated fixture in German football, as he found the back of the net within the opening ten minutes. While Dayot Upamecano ignited Bayern's early lead with a goal just four minutes into the match, Kane swiftly reinforced that advantage by netting Bayern's second goal on the counter-attack a mere five minutes later, effectively silencing Signal Iduna Park.

    Kane's impressive start to his Bundesliga career has seen him amass an impressive 13 goals in his initial 10 league matches. However, scoring a goal in the Klassiker carries a unique significance. His remarkable debut season in Germany has enabled him to equal a Bundesliga record for the most goals after the first ten games, a feat previously accomplished by only one player, Klaus Matischak, who achieved this milestone while playing for Schalke during the 1963/64 campaign.

    Kane is not only prolific in his goal-scoring for Bayern Munich but also has a knack for delivering crucial goals precisely when they are needed most.

    Also Read: Jerrmy Doku ignites the Etihad Stadium with Manchester City's 6th goal against Bournemouth

    Also Read: Erik ten Hag backs Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United captain after late goal in the win against Fulham

