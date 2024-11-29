Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

The bullish outlook of the domestic drone industry has contributed to a rally among other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturers as well.

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 10:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

Shares of drone manufacturer Unusual Machines Inc. ($UMAC) surged over 80% in Friday's morning trading, marking a second consecutive day of record highs following the announcement of Donald Trump Jr.'s appointment to its advisory board.

The stock also ranked among the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits for the second day in a row.

Unusual Machines’ share price approached $20, the highest level since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in February. However, trading was briefly halted on Friday due to heightened volatility.

The stock has surged by more than 485% year-to-date.

UMAC_2024-11-29_11-41-33.png Unusual Machines Inc. stock movement so far this year since its listing in February. | Source: TradingView

Trump Jr. emphasized the need to reduce reliance on Chinese drone imports, aligning with Unusual Machines' strategy to revitalize U.S.-based drone component manufacturing. 

He currently holds 331,684 shares of Unusual Machines.

Retail investors on Stocktwits feel this could position the company as a leader in domestic production, potentially attracting government contracts and partnerships that favor local suppliers.

CEO Allan Evans dismissed speculation telling The Wall Street Journal, “I would never ask him to do anything or facilitate anything like that.”

However, Evans believes that President-elect Donald Trump's administration’s more aggressive trade policies could spark a domestic boom in the drone industry.

This outlook has contributed to a rally among other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturers as well.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. ($UAVS) was also among the top five trending tickers on Stocktwits for the second day in a row, second only to Unusual Machines as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

Screenshot 2024-11-29 123553.png

Retail sentiment around the stock switched up to 'bullish' (55/100) from 'bearish' a day ago. 

Investors on the platform anticipate more gains for the stock amid the brewing geopolitical uncertainty. 

Shares of ZenaTech Inc. ($ZENA) jumped nearly 9% on Friday morning, while Red Cat Holdings Inc. ($RCAT) soared over 20%. and ParaZeo Technologies Ltd. ($PRZO) saw larger sympathy gains of 86%. 

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Drone Maker Unusual Machines Soars To Record High As Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board: Retail Applauds

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

HUB Cyber Security Stock Soars After Debt Reduction Measures: Retail Stays Bullish

HUB Cyber Security Stock Soars After Debt Reduction Measures: Retail Stays Bullish

MINISO Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Jump: Retail Cheers

MINISO Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Jump: Retail Cheers

Recent Stories

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: School, college shut in Puducherry, Chennai tomorrow due to Cyclone Fengal RBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: School, college shut in Puducherry, Chennai tomorrow due to Cyclone Fengal

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Lexus car to the couple; read detail RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Lexus car to the couple; read detail

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon