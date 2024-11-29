Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: School, college shut in Puducherry, Chennai tomorrow due to Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Mandous is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tomorrow afternoon. Heavy rain is expected in several districts. Due to this, holidays have been declared for schools and colleges.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 10:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 10:25 PM IST

Cyclone Mandous

Cyclone Mandous, formed in the Bay of Bengal, will make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tomorrow afternoon. The India Meteorological Department has said that the cyclone may cross the coast with wind speeds of 70 to 90 kmph. Due to this, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry tomorrow.

article_image2

School & College Holiday

Educational Institutions Holiday

Due to this, holidays have been declared for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts. Further, it has been instructed not to conduct any events like special classes or exams for students. District collectors in other districts where heavy rain warnings have been issued have been instructed to decide on declaring holidays for schools and colleges as needed.

article_image3

Work from Home Advisory

IT Companies

IT companies have been requested to advise their employees to work from home tomorrow.

article_image4

Public Transport Suspension

Temporary Suspension of Public Transport

It has been announced that public transport services on East Coast Road and OMR will be temporarily suspended tomorrow afternoon when the cyclone makes landfall.

article_image5

Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu

Public Advised to Stay Indoors

As there is a possibility of heavy rain and cyclonic winds tomorrow, the public is advised to avoid going out for non-essential work and stay safe indoors. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has specifically requested people to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks, and entertainment events. Further, the public has been requested to extend full cooperation to all disaster prevention measures taken by the government.

