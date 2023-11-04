Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jerrmy Doku ignites the Etihad Stadium with Manchester City's 6th goal against Bournemouth

    Jeremy Doku is making a resounding impact at Manchester City, showcasing exceptional talent since his summer transfer from Rennes. He make the scoreline 6-1 against Bournemouth.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

    Jeremy Doku scores the 6th goal for Manchester City in a Premier League game against Bournemount. Doku seems to be seamlessly adapting to life at Manchester City. The Belgian winger, who made a €60 million move from Rennes in the summer, had already made a mark with two goals and two assists in his first ten appearances. However, during the recent Premier League clash against Bournemouth, he took his promising form to an entirely new level.

    The 21-year-old initiated the scoring by executing a delicate one-two with Rodri, culminating in a precise curling shot into the bottom corner of the net. Shortly after, he showcased his skills by eluding a Cherries defender, setting up Bernardo Silva for the second goal. Doku believed he had scored a second goal with a magnificent strike from 25 yards, but the goal was later attributed to Manuel Akanji as the ball deflected off the Swiss defender on its way into the net.

    Doku continued his dazzling performance by assisting in two more goals in the second half. This extraordinary feat makes him the first player since Paul Pogba's performance against Leeds in 2021 to set up four goals in a single Premier League match.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
