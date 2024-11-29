AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to 'bullish' (58/100) from 'neutral' (45/100) last week.

AMC Entertainment Stock Rises WIth Holiday Releases of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’: Retail Sentiment Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 11:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

AMC Entertainment Inc. ($AMC) shares have soared more than 10% this month, reaching a month-high on Friday on the back of major movie releases leading up to Thanksgiving week, cheering up the retail mood.

AMC said in a recent press release it saw the "highest domestic revenue from admissions revenue plus food and beverage, including merchandise, on the weekend before Thanksgiving in AMC's 104-year history."

It also witnessed the highest domestic admissions revenue on the weekend before Thanksgiving since 2019, and the third highest domestic admissions revenue on the weekend before Thanksgiving in AMC’s history.

AMC’s success was driven by the strong opening weekends for both "Wicked" and "Gladiator II." The highly anticipated MOANA 2 opened on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and at ODEON Cinemas in the UK on Nov. 29.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to 'bullish' (58/100) from 'neutral' (45/100) last week.
 

Screenshot 2024-11-29 at 10.20.14 PM.png AMC sentiment and message volumes on Nov 29 as of 12:05 pm ET

"It is thoroughly satisfying that fully 4.6 million people graced our AMC Theatres in the U.S. and Odeon Cinemas abroad over the just completed four days Thursday to Sunday. What a wonderful way to head into what we expect will be a busy and entertaining holiday moviegoing season," Adam Aron, AMC chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

AMC is a meme stock that reached a peak during the meme mania, going past the $700 mark in mid-2021.

It operates 900 theaters and 10,000 screens across the globe.

AMC stock is down 18% year-to-date. 

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<


 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

HUB Cyber Security Stock Soars After Debt Reduction Measures: Retail Stays Bullish

HUB Cyber Security Stock Soars After Debt Reduction Measures: Retail Stays Bullish

MINISO Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Jump: Retail Cheers

MINISO Stock Rises After Q3 Profit Jump: Retail Cheers

Recent Stories

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

Unusual Machines Stock Reaches New Peak After Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board, Retail Turns Bullish on UAV Makers

Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: School, college shut in Puducherry, Chennai tomorrow due to Cyclone Fengal RBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Updates: School, college shut in Puducherry, Chennai tomorrow due to Cyclone Fengal

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Robinhood Stock Jumps On Creation of 24-Hour Exchange, Bitcoin Surge: Retail Unfazed

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Pinterest Stock Rises On New Analyst Coverage: Retail’s Not Convinced

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Lexus car to the couple; read detail RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna gifts Rs 2.5 Crore Lexus car to the couple; read detail

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon