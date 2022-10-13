Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Southgate out, Tuchel in? Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job

    Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, currently out of work, would reportedly be interested in replacing Gareth Southgate as England's coach if the top job becomes available, sparking excitement among fans of the Three Lions.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 8:26 PM IST

    In what has sparked excitement among fans of England football fans, reports suggest that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel would be interested in replacing Gareth Southgate as the team's coach if the job was up for grabs. 

    According to the Telegraph's Matt Law, although no contact has been made between the German and FA or the other way round, Tuchel would be interested in taking the role if it became available.

    Tuchel is currently out of work after he was unceremoniously sacked by Chelsea last month. The 49-year-old was linked with a return to Bundesliga but has reportedly turned down the chance to be the manager of Bayer Leverkusen before the club appointed former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

    Also read: Despite trolls, Gareth Southgate believes he's the right person to lead England into World Cup 2022

    With England losing their past six games, Southgate faces increasing pressure ahead of next month's World Cup 2022. However, he is convinced that he has no plans to leave after the Qatar tournament.

    In the face of rumours over his future, the 52-year-old has said he intends to finish his contract by 2024. Graham Potter, who replaced Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, remains the bookies' favourite to be the next England boss.

    Todd Boehly, the new owner of the Blues, fired Tuchel after barely 100 days in charge. It is said that the two did not get along well while he was at Stamford Bridge. 

    The German won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021. He had previously served as the manager of clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Tuchel coached Chelsea for 100 games, winning 60, drawing 24, and losing 16.

    In his first four games for Chelsea, Potter has won three, including two victories over AC Milan in the Champions League.

    Also read: Revealed: Why Graham Potter left Brighton to become Chelsea's new manager

    Three Lions' supporters are excited with the prospect of Tuchel replacing Southgate. Several Chelsea supporters and football enthusiasts thought the German's sacking was harsh, and he remains a highly respected and well-regarded manager. It might be an excellent collaboration, given how well he got along with English players like Reece James and Mason Mount at Chelsea.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions of Twitter after reports surfaced of Tuchel interested in taking up the top job if made available:

