Revealed: Why Graham Potter left Brighton to become Chelsea's new manager

Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's new manager after the German tactician was unceremoniously sacked last week after the Blues' defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League Group Stage.

Last week, Chelsea fans were in for a rude shock when Todd Boehly unceremoniously sacked Champions League-winning manager Thomas Tuchel following the Blues' 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in this year's opening clash for the European championship. The west London club did not waste any time replacing the German tactician with Brighton's boss Graham Potter. The 47-year-old, who signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, has now revealed why he left the Seagulls to join Chelsea. Also read: Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports

In his first interview since taking over as Chelsea's new boss, Graham Potter insisted that the club's vision convinced him to leave Brighton for Stamford Bridge. He also admitted that Blues' owners, led by Chairman Todd Boehly, showed him it was the right move. "It's the start of a really exciting period, I think," Potter told the club's official site.

"New ownership, who I was really, really excited with and impressed by, firstly as people and then their vision for the club and what they wanted to do. Of course, the history of the club speaks for itself, but it's about trying to create that again in our own way," Graham Potter added.

Chelsea is currently sixth in the Premier League, and Potter's first game in-charge will be on Wednesday, when his team will face RB Salzburg in their Champions League clash after the weekend's trip to Fulham was postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death. "You can create a team where the players enjoy playing, which can transmit to the supporters. Ultimately the most important connection at a club is between the team and supporters," he said. Also read: Harry Potter fans go berserk after 'wizard' Graham Potter becomes Chelsea's new manager

"We like to play in an attacking way, a balanced way, and players have to feel free to make decisions and express themselves. It's about winning, creating a team which competes, is honest and works together, it's a combination between football and human values. You have to understand they are human beings first, the key thing is to understand them, what motivates them and what they are like as people. From that come to some common ground and build relationships, communicate on a daily basis, build respect, trust and honesty, my starting point must always be the person first," ," Graham Potter stated.

On Sunday, Potter wrote an open letter to Brighton fans, stating, "This has been three wonderful years with a club that has changed my life and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made it such a special period of my career. I bid farewell to a great club and one that will always mean so much to me and my family. For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept. I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure – but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you."

