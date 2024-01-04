From Liverpool's Salah to Spurs' Son Heung-min - full list of EPL players going to AFCON and Asian Cup

The Premier League witnesses a significant international presence as players from various clubs gear up for participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the rescheduled Asian Cup in January 2024.

The squads for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the rescheduled 2023 Asian Cup have been finalized, with 23 out of 24 teams for AFCON and all 24 national teams for the Asian Cup naming their players. The only exception is The Gambia, which is yet to submit its squad of 27.

For AFCON 2023, set to be held in 2024, all Premier League players participating have been identified. The tournament is scheduled to commence on January 13 and conclude on February 11. Simultaneously, the rearranged 2023 Asian Cup will kick off on January 12, concluding on February 10.

Seventeen out of the 20 Premier League clubs will see at least one of their players participating in either AFCON or the Asian Cup this month. Notably, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Burnley are the only clubs with no players called up for international duty.

Here is the list of Premier League players selected for AFCON or the Asian Cup:

Arsenal:

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Aston Villa:

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Bournemouth:

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)

Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

Brentford:

Saman Ghoddos (Iran)

Kim Ji-soo (South Korea)

Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)

Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

Brighton:

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)

Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

Chelsea:

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Crystal Palace:

Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Everton:

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Fulham:

Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)

Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

Liverpool:

Wataru Endo (Japan)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Luton:

Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

Manchester United:

Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Andre Onana (Cameroon)

Nottingham Forest:

Ola Aina (Nigeria)

Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)

Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)

Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)

Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)

Sheffield United:

Yasser Larouci (Algeria)

Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

Tottenham:

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

West Ham:

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)

Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Wolves:

Hwang Hee-chan (South Korea)

Justin Hubner (Indonesia)

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)

Boubacar Traore (Mali)

