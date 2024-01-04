Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From Liverpool's Salah to Spurs' Son Heung-min - full list of EPL players going to AFCON and Asian Cup

    The Premier League witnesses a significant international presence as players from various clubs gear up for participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the rescheduled Asian Cup in January 2024.

    Football From Liverpool's Salah to Spurs' Son Heung-min - full list of EPL players going to AFCON and Asian Cup osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    The squads for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the rescheduled 2023 Asian Cup have been finalized, with 23 out of 24 teams for AFCON and all 24 national teams for the Asian Cup naming their players. The only exception is The Gambia, which is yet to submit its squad of 27.

    For AFCON 2023, set to be held in 2024, all Premier League players participating have been identified. The tournament is scheduled to commence on January 13 and conclude on February 11. Simultaneously, the rearranged 2023 Asian Cup will kick off on January 12, concluding on February 10.

    Seventeen out of the 20 Premier League clubs will see at least one of their players participating in either AFCON or the Asian Cup this month. Notably, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Burnley are the only clubs with no players called up for international duty.

    Here is the list of Premier League players selected for AFCON or the Asian Cup:

    Arsenal:

    Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)
    Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

    Aston Villa:

    Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

    Bournemouth:

    Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso)
    Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

    Brentford:

    Saman Ghoddos (Iran)
    Kim Ji-soo (South Korea)
    Frank Onyeka (Nigeria)
    Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

    Brighton:

    Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast)
    Kaoru Mitoma (Japan)

    Chelsea:

    Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

    Crystal Palace:

    Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

    Everton:

    Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

    Fulham:

    Fode Ballo-Toure (Senegal)
    Calvin Bassey (Nigeria)
    Alex Iwobi (Nigeria)

    Liverpool:

    Wataru Endo (Japan)
    Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

    Luton:

    Issa Kabore (Burkina Faso)

    Manchester United:

    Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)
    Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
    Andre Onana (Cameroon)

    Nottingham Forest:

    Ola Aina (Nigeria)
    Serge Aurier (Ivory Coast)
    Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)
    Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)
    Moussa Niakhate (Senegal)
    Ibrahim Sangare (Ivory Coast)

    Sheffield United:

    Yasser Larouci (Algeria)
    Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia)

    Tottenham:

    Yves Bissouma (Mali)
    Son Heung-min (South Korea)
    Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

    West Ham:

    Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)
    Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

    Wolves:

    Hwang Hee-chan (South Korea)
    Justin Hubner (Indonesia)
    Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria)
    Boubacar Traore (Mali)

    Also Read: Football transfer news: Manchester United eyes Michael Olise as first signing in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's era

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wrapping up a glorious T20 chapter osf

    Australia's Aaron Finch bids adieu to Big Bash League, wraps up glorious T20 chapter

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH) snt

    ISL is the spark igniting our belief to play in FIFA World Cup, says FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: '2024 begins with 23 wickets in single day' - Sachin Tendulkar comments on 'unreal' Day 1 osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: '2024 begins with 23 wickets in single day' - Sachin Tendulkar comments on 'unreal' Day 1

    cricket Post retirement, David Warner to kick start commentary stint in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series 2024 osf

    Post retirement, David Warner to kick start commentary stint in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Test series 2024

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj's pitch verdict after stellar bowling performance in Newlands osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj's pitch verdict after stellar bowling performance in Newlands

    Recent Stories

    Malaikottai Vaaliban release: Mohanlal fans to organise special shows in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Malaikottai Vaaliban release: Mohanlal fans to organise special shows in Thiruvananthapuram

    Redmi Note 13 Redmi Note 13 Pro launched in India Check out its specs price other details gcw

    Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro launched in India: Check out its specs, price, other details

    Blasts near Soleimani tomb: Iran holds Israel, US responsible; India 'shocked, saddened' by twin bombings avv

    Blasts near Soleimani tomb: Iran holds Israel, US responsible; India ‘shocked, saddened’ by twin bombings

    Major leadership reshuffle in Indian Navy; Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as new vice chief

    Major leadership reshuffle in Indian Navy; Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi takes over as new vice chief

    Karnataka: BJP fumes as Hubballi inspector forced on leave after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrested vkp

    Karnataka: BJP fumes as Hubballi inspector forced on leave after Karasevak Srikanth Poojary arrested

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon