Sheikh Hasina slams Bangladesh govt over Hindu monk Chinmoy Das' arrest, calls for his immediate release

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come out in support of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested in Bangaldesh and jailed on sedition charges. Hasina urged the Bangladesh government to release Das immediately, calling the move to jail him "unjust."

Das, a prominent leader of the Hindu community, was arrested on Monday and denied bail by a Bangladeshi court. His arrest sparked massive protests by members of the Hindu community in India and outside.

Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August 5, condemned the arrest and called for the safety and security of the Hindu community. She also expressed concern over the killing of a lawyer in Chittagong and demanded punishment for those involved.

"A lawyer has been killed in Chittagong, strongly protesting this murder. Those involved in this murder should be found and punished immediately. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death are terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished," Hasina's statement on X reads.

"A top leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately. A temple has been burnt in Chittagong. Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalized and looted and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured. After the killing of innumerable Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of law and order forces, harassment is going on through assaults and arrests. I strongly condemn and protest these anarchist activities," she added.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also expressed "deep concern" over Das's arrest and denial of bail. The MEA stated that the incident follows multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

Das, who was expelled from ISKCON, is the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. His arrest has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for his immediate release.



