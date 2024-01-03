Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Football transfer news: Manchester United eyes Michael Olise as first signing in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's era

    Manchester United is eyeing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise to be one of the inaugural signings under the new era led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United eyes Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise for squad revamp osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Manchester United aims to enlist Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as one of the inaugural signings under the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford. Although a January move for Olise has been ruled out, the 22-year-old has been earmarked as a transfer target for United's squad overhaul planned at the season's end.

    Despite signing a four-year contract with Palace in August, Olise's new £100,000-a-week deal includes a release clause set to take effect in the summer. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, it is expected to surpass the £35 million release clause in his prior Palace contract.

    Michael Olise, previously targeted by Chelsea in the summer, has emerged as a priority for United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes control of football operations under his £1.03 billion deal for a 25% stake in the club. The INEOS billionaire is committed to revamping United's transfer strategy, with Sir Dave Brailsford leading an audit of the club's transfer structure.

    Although the overhaul may take time, potential summer targets, such as Olise, are already being identified. Seen as a player who could inject life into United's struggling attack, the 22-year-old becomes pivotal in light of the team's meager 22 goals in the Premier League this season, ranking lower than all teams except Burnley and Sheffield United.

    With a potential major shake-up looming, including the possible departure of Jadon Sancho, the end of Anthony Martial's contract, and struggles faced by £82 million signing Antony, Olise presents an opportunity for a creative revival. The winger has notched five goals in seven Premier League starts since his return from a hamstring injury in November, making a significant impact in recent matches.

    While Ratcliffe's takeover awaits Premier League ratification, INEOS has already assumed control of football operations at United. Until the deal is completed, United, per their agreement with the Glazers, must consult INEOS before making any player transactions. Concurrently, United aims to offload several first-team and squad players to generate funds for the January transfer window.

    Also Read: Wayne Rooney reflects on challenges faced during his tenure at Birmingham

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the fifth spot osf

    ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 10, Jasprit Bumrah climbs to the fifth spot

    cricket IND vs SA, 3rd Test: India restricts South Africa to 55 in the 1st innings on Day 1 at Newlands osf

    IND vs SA, 3rd Test: India restricts South Africa to 55 in the 1st innings on Day 1 at Newlands

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli poses as Lord Ram to 'Ram Siya Ram' in Cape Town; video goes viral snt

    Viral Video: Virat Kohli vibes to 'Ram Siya Ram' in Cape Town with folded hands, archery gesture (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj sets social media on fire with 'Siuuuu' celebration after fiery spell osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj sets social media on fire with 'Siuuuu' celebration after 5-wicket haul

    Junior wrestlers blame Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat for career setbacks; protest at Jantar Mantar (WATCH) snt

    Junior wrestlers blame Punia, Malik and Phogat for career setbacks; protest at Jantar Mantar (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    India to launch GSAT 20 satellite on Elon Musk SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Report gcw

    India to launch GSAT-20 satellite on Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket: Report

    Tarnishing my reputation? Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED after skipping summons; read full text snt

    'Tarnishing my reputation?': Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED after skipping summons; read full text

    Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal: 7 Himalayan flowers to look out for ATG

    Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal: 7 Himalayan flowers to look out for

    US startup Frontdesk lays off entire staff over 2 minute Google Meet call gcw

    US startup Frontdesk lays off entire staff over 2-minute 'Google Meet call'

    UN expresses concern after U.S. plans inmate execution through 'painful' nitrogen gas method avv

    UN expresses concern after U.S. plans inmate execution through ‘painful’ nitrogen gas method

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon