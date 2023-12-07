Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor

    In a significant development, the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office has formally requested a four-year ban on Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 8:53 PM IST

    The National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office has formally requested a four-year ban on Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, as reported by Sky Italia and various other Italian outlets. Initial reports hinted at a potential two-year suspension for the Frenchman, but the latest update reveals the doping prosecutor's push for a more extended four-year ban.

    Pogba had previously tested positive for doping, leading to his suspension by Juventus since September. The subsequent counter-analysis affirmed the findings, and as of now, the player has not presented a plea deal. The National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office is adamant about the four-year ban, and Pogba is set to face trial in front of them.

    If a plea bargain is not pursued in the future, the four-year ban will be on the table. Earlier speculations suggested that a plea deal might be negotiated if unintentionality in the action could be proven, potentially resulting in a reduced ban. However, the current indications suggest a shift from this earlier assumption.

