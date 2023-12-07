ISL 2023-24: Clifford Miranda proud of MBSG's remarkable comeback against Odisha FC (WATCH)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Assistant Head Coach, Clifford Miranda, expressed satisfaction as his team staged a remarkable comeback from a 2-0 deficit against Odisha FC, securing a draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash in Kolkata. Despite facing challenges in the first half, the Mariners, fueled by goals from Armando Sadiku in the 58th minute and injury time, managed to level the score at 2-2, maintaining their unbeaten record in the league.

Miranda, analysing the match, asserted that Mohun Bagan Super Giant deserved to secure all three points. He highlighted the team's strong second-half performance, emphasising that there was only one team striving for victory — Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The fixture ended with additional drama as head coach Juan Ferrando and Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio received red cards for a post-match scuffle. Despite facing challenges with injuries, including Hugo Boumous, Anirudh Thapa, and Sahal Abdul Samad, Miranda expressed confidence in the squad's depth, acknowledging the difficulties posed by a tight schedule.

Praising the team's effort, Miranda described their performance as phenomenal, commending both players on the field and those on the bench. Armando Sadiku, named the Player of the Match, shared his joy at scoring and expressed confidence that an extra five minutes could have resulted in a victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Looking ahead, Miranda emphasised the team's focus on the next game, adopting a match-by-match approach rather than looking too far into the future. The coach concluded the conference by reiterating the team's commitment to staying focused on the immediate challenges ahead.

