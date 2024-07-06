Euro 2024: Spain send hosts Germany OUT in most dramatic extra-time 2-1 win, seal semi-finals berth

In an electrifying Euro 2024 quarter-final clash at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Spain ousted host nation Germany with a thrilling 2-1 victory, decided by a last-minute goal in extra time on Friday night.

In an electrifying Euro 2024 quarter-final clash at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Spain ousted host nation Germany with a thrilling 2-1 victory, decided by a last-minute goal in extra time on Friday night. The dramatic encounter saw Dani Olmo and Mikel Merino score crucial goals for Spain, with the Real Sociedad midfielder's 119th-minute header ultimately sealing Germany's fate and sending Spain into the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

The match began on a challenging note for Spain as star midfielder Pedri was forced off the field after just seven minutes following a heavy challenge from Germany's Toni Kroos. Despite this early setback, both teams found it difficult to dominate the first half, resulting in a goalless draw at halftime.

Spain's fortunes turned when Pedri’s substitute, Dani Olmo, opened the scoring in the 51st minute. Olmo capitalized on a precise pass from Lamine Yamal, slotting the ball into the bottom corner to give La Roja the lead.

Germany responded with a series of near misses. Unai Simon made a crucial save from Robert Andrich's long-range effort, and Niclas Fullkrug saw his shot hit the post following a cross from Florian Wirtz. Kai Havertz nearly equalized with an ambitious chip that narrowly sailed over the bar.

With time running out and Germany on the brink of elimination, Toni Kroos lofted a cross to the back post. Joshua Kimmich headed it back across the goal, and Florian Wirtz struck it into the bottom corner to level the score in the 89th minute, forcing the match into extra time.

During extra time, Germany continued to press, with Wirtz coming close to scoring again, his shot barely missing the post. A controversial moment arose when Spain's Marc Cucurella handled the ball inside the box, but the referee ruled no penalty.

The match seemed destined for a penalty shootout until Spain's Mikel Merino scored a stunning header in the 119th minute, giving Spain a 2-1 lead. Germany's Fullkrug nearly equalized with a header that went inches wide, and Dani Carvajal was sent off in the dying moments of the match.

Despite a valiant effort from Germany, Spain held on to secure their place in the semi-final, in what will be remembered as one of the most dramatic finishes in Euro history.

