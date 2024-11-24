How to save Rs 8 crore even with a modest salary?

Learn how to build a retirement corpus of Rs 8 crore, even with a modest salary. Discover smart saving strategies, investment plans, and the power of compounding to secure your financial future. Start planning today for a comfortable retirement!

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

Monthly Savings

Planning for retirement may seem daunting, especially if you're working with a modest monthly salary. However, with disciplined saving, strategic investing, and the power of compounding, achieving an Rs 8 crore corpus is within reach. This guide outlines the steps to grow your wealth steadily, regardless of your income level, ensuring financial security and a comfortable retirement. Start today and set yourself on the path to a prosperous future.

 

article_image2

Invest in SIP

Even on a salary, you can have Rs 8 crore by retirement. Learn saving tips. To achieve Rs 8 crore by retirement, plan and save for 30 years.

To accumulate Rs 8 crore, aim for a 12% annual return. Investing for 30 years will yield Rs 90 lakhs. Investing correctly in SIPs can help you reach Rs 8 crore by retirement.

article_image3

Over 8 Crore

With 12% interest, you'll receive a total of Rs 8 crore 82 lakh 47 thousand 844 rupees. Prioritize security before investing to avoid financial fraud. Thoroughly research before investing.

article_image4

Invest from the Start

Start investing from the beginning of your career. Plan and invest wisely for a secure retirement. Use reputable portals to research and verify investment options to minimize fraud risk.

