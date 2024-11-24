Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Three leading Sanyasi Akharas and the Kinnar Akhara hoisted their religious flags at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The event, overseen by CM Yogi Adityanath, also honored women saints with a dedicated space within the Akhara area.

The vibrant hues of faith and Sanatan Dharma are illuminating the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj. In a significant moment, three leading Sanyasi Akharas raised their respective 'Dharm Dhwajas' (religious flags) within the Maha Kumbh area on Saturday. The arrival of saints and ascetics in the Akhara zone has infused the event with an aura of spirituality and grandeur.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations for the Maha Kumbh have gained tremendous momentum, with the Akhara area, a major attraction of the event, taking shape ahead of schedule. On Saturday, three Sanyasi Akharas hoisted their Dharma Dhwajas (religious flags) on the land allocated to them in the Akhara area.

Sanyasis from Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, along with its ‘bhraata’ Akharas—Shri Panch Dashnam Aawahan Akhara and Shri Panch Dashnam Agni Akhara—performed traditional rituals to invoke their deities and raise their religious flags in the Maha Kumbh area.

Mahant Hari Giri, International Patron of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, explained that all three Sanyasi Akharas follow similar traditions, differing only in their ‘Ishta Devtas’ (presiding deities), which is why their flags were hoisted on the same day.

In a notable display of inclusivity, ‘Matri Shakti’ (women’s power) was also honored during this event. The religious flag of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Sanyasini Akhara, representing women saints, was established with great respect.

Mahamandleshwar Divya Giri Ji of the Sanyasini Akhara acknowledged the changes under CM Yogi’s leadership, highlighting the increased recognition and respect for women saints. “There was a time when separate ‘Maiwadas’ (designated areas) were built outside the Akhara area for women saints. Now, under the Juna Akhara’s umbrella, the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Sanyasini Akhara has its own camp exclusively for ‘Matri Shakti’ within the Akhara area itself,” she noted.

In addition to the three Sanyasi Akharas, the Dharma Dhwaja of the Kinnar Akhara, followers of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, was also hoisted on Saturday in the Maha Kumbh area. The flag-raising ceremony was conducted in the presence of Maha Mandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri of the Kinnar Akhara, accompanied by hundreds of members of the Akhara.

The Dharma Dhwaja of the sadhus from the Alakh sect, known for their distinct spiritual practices, was also established in the Akhara area, adding to the spiritual grandeur and inclusivity of the Maha Kumbh.

