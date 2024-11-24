Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Three leading Sanyasi Akharas and the Kinnar Akhara hoisted their religious flags at the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The event, overseen by CM Yogi Adityanath, also honored women saints with a dedicated space within the Akhara area.

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

The vibrant hues of faith and Sanatan Dharma are illuminating the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj. In a significant moment, three leading Sanyasi Akharas raised their respective 'Dharm Dhwajas' (religious flags) within the Maha Kumbh area on Saturday. The arrival of saints and ascetics in the Akhara zone has infused the event with an aura of spirituality and grandeur.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations for the Maha Kumbh have gained tremendous momentum, with the Akhara area, a major attraction of the event, taking shape ahead of schedule. On Saturday, three Sanyasi Akharas hoisted their Dharma Dhwajas (religious flags) on the land allocated to them in the Akhara area.

Sanyasis from Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, along with its ‘bhraata’ Akharas—Shri Panch Dashnam Aawahan Akhara and Shri Panch Dashnam Agni Akhara—performed traditional rituals to invoke their deities and raise their religious flags in the Maha Kumbh area.

Mahant Hari Giri, International Patron of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, explained that all three Sanyasi Akharas follow similar traditions, differing only in their ‘Ishta Devtas’ (presiding deities), which is why their flags were hoisted on the same day.

In a notable display of inclusivity, ‘Matri Shakti’ (women’s power) was also honored during this event. The religious flag of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Sanyasini Akhara, representing women saints, was established with great respect.

Mahamandleshwar Divya Giri Ji of the Sanyasini Akhara acknowledged the changes under CM Yogi’s leadership, highlighting the increased recognition and respect for women saints. “There was a time when separate ‘Maiwadas’ (designated areas) were built outside the Akhara area for women saints. Now, under the Juna Akhara’s umbrella, the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Sanyasini Akhara has its own camp exclusively for ‘Matri Shakti’ within the Akhara area itself,” she noted.

In addition to the three Sanyasi Akharas, the Dharma Dhwaja of the Kinnar Akhara, followers of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, was also hoisted on Saturday in the Maha Kumbh area. The flag-raising ceremony was conducted in the presence of Maha Mandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri of the Kinnar Akhara, accompanied by hundreds of members of the Akhara.

The Dharma Dhwaja of the sadhus from the Alakh sect, known for their distinct spiritual practices, was also established in the Akhara area, adding to the spiritual grandeur and inclusivity of the Maha Kumbh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH) shk

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Delhi air quality dips: 'Very poor' AQI surge in nebulizer sales, one-third for children gcw

Delhi air quality dips: 'Very poor' AQI surge in nebulizer sales, one-third for children

Recent Stories

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked sex video fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her NTI

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked s*x videos fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie NTI

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Retirement Planning: How to Earn 8 Crores with a 25k Salary

How to save Rs 8 crore even with a modest salary?

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH) shk

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon