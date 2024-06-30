Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Germany survive VAR scare to beat Denmark 2-0, advance to quarterfinals after storm stops play

    In a dramatic turn of events at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion on Saturday night, Germany clinched a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Denmark, securing their place in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

    football Euro 2024: Germany survive VAR scare to beat Denmark 2-0, advance to quarterfinals after storm stops play
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 3:08 AM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion on Saturday night, Germany clinched a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Denmark, securing their place in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. The host nation endured a rollercoaster of emotions, from despair to elation, in a match defined by pivotal VAR decisions.

    The game, briefly suspended in the first half due to a thunderstorm, saw Germany initially denied an early lead when Nico Schlotterbeck’s header was controversially disallowed just three minutes in. The tension escalated in the 50th minute when Denmark's Joachim Andersen thought he had broken the deadlock, only for VAR to intervene with a marginal offside decision.

    Also read: Euro 2024: Switzerland knock defending champions Italy out with commanding 2-0 win in round of 16

    However, fate swung decisively in Germany’s favor moments later. Andersen, now at the center of attention, was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box, prompting VAR to award a penalty. Kai Havertz calmly converted from the spot, giving Germany a crucial 1-0 lead.

    Buoyed by their advantage, Germany further solidified their position in the 68th minute when Jamal Musiala showcased his skill with a superb individual effort to score the second goal. Despite Denmark's efforts and several missed opportunities, Germany's defense held firm, denying any chance of a Danish comeback.

    The match was not without controversy as Florian Wirtz, entering as a substitute, appeared to add a third goal for Germany, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

    With this victory, Germany breaks a dry spell in knockout stage triumphs at major tournaments since 2016, underlining their resurgence under manager Julian Nagelsmann. Looking forward, hosts Germany will face either Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals, with anticipation building for their continued journey in Euro 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 3:08 AM IST
