    Erling Haaland's old photo in Arsenal shirt surfaces; leave Gunners hysterical

    An image circulating online shows Borussia Dortmund forward, Erling Haaland, as a teenager in a matching Arsenal away shirt and shorts from the 2010-11 season.

    London, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 8:35 PM IST

    Although Manchester City has reportedly agreed to sign Erling Haaland for 500,000 pounds per week, an old photo of the Borussia Dortmund forward wearing an Arsenal jersey may shake Pep Guardiola's pursuit.

    The Norwegian star is one of Europe's hottest properties, having struck 82 goals in 86 appearances for the Black and Yellows since January 2020. Even as reports suggest his move to Etihad is almost sealed, Arsenal fans have now raised their desire to 'bring Haaland home' after a picture of the striker in Gunners' 2010-11 away jersey surfaced online.

    The image circulating across social media platforms shows a teenage Haaland looking timid - a stark contrast from the striker he is today. The photo has sent Arsenal fans into a frenzy, with supporters begging Emirates to sign the 21-year-old sensation to see him sport the Gunners' attire again.

    One Arsenal fan said, 'bring him home', while another added, "Imagine Haaland and Odegaard playing in the same league, Premier League will be goated." Here's a look at some of the other reactions that are flooding the micro-blogging site Twitter:

    Although it appears that Haaland was an Arsenal supporter in his younger days, it remains unlikely that Mikel Arteta will be able to lure him to Emirates this summer. Meanwhile, City supporters are already dreaming of seeing yet another prolific striker join their ranks and continue chasing their dream of more silverware.

