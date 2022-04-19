Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man City supporters elated, Borussia Dortmund fans miffed over Erling Haaland's move to Etihad

    Manchester City have reportedly agreed to a 500,000 pounds a week deal to sign Erling Haaland, which would make him the Premier League's highest-paid player.

    football premier league Man City supporters elated, Borussia Dortmund fans miffed over Erling Haaland's move to Etihad snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    Manchester City has reportedly agreed to a 500,000 pounds a week deal to sign Erling Haaland, which would make him the Premier League's highest-paid player. According to a report in the Daily Mail UK, the Sky Blues have agreed to terms with the Borussia Dortmund striker's representatives.

    The report added that City is now expected to trigger the 21-year-old striker's 63 million pounds release clause at the Bundesliga team, and if all goes as per the plan, then a five-year deal is likely to be inked in the coming week.

    Also read: Here's why Erling Haaland has snubbed Manchester United for the second time

    Following this report, City supporters took to Twitter to express their joy of seeing a deal to sign the Norweigian coming through. Some users also stated that they could not wait to see Haaland play alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, etc. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund fans were brutal in their reaction, with some suggesting that Haaland will be 'a bigger flop' than 100 million-pound summer signing Jack Grealish. One fan said, "Oh dear he will become a bigger flop than Grealish, since his injury he hasn't been the same, maybe he will be for man city but I doubt that." Another stated, "Enjoy Mr. Injury @ManCity," while a third tweeted, "All of that for him to flop lol."

    Pegged as one of the most talented players in Europe, the 21-year-old Norweigian joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020 owing to a blistering form. The young sensation has scored 58 goals in 63 appearances since joining his current club. He has also scored 15 goals in 17 appearances for his country.

    City boss Pep Guardiola has been on the lookout for a regular striker since the departure of legendary Sergio Aguero. The team was unsuccessful in their pursuit to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane last year. Despite topping the Premier League, the Sky Blues have at times looked short upfront.

    Leeds-born Haaland, who has also played for Red Bull Salzburg and Molde, scored twice in Dortmund's 6-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg on Saturday to make it 33 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season. His father, Alf-Inge, played for City and has been heavily involved in the negotiations.

    A salary above 500,000 pounds a week would propel him beyond the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, who pockets around 385,000 pounds a week. Should the deal go through, the 21-year-old striker could debut for City in the United States, with the club looking at crossing the Atlantic to play two friendlies in July.

    However, his native Norway is in Nations League action four times in June, with their last match against rivals Sweden taking place on June 12.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MMA star Jorge Masvidal signs with Fanfury as its global ambassador

    MMA star Jorge Masvidal signs with Fanfury as its global ambassador

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree Verma delighted too-ayh

    IPL 2022: Chahal's hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree delighted too

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB lucknow-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Match Prediction: Lucknow and Bangalore to fight for the top spot

    Cristiano Ronaldo baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy passes away; Twitter condoles

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler ton, Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win over Kolkata, fans jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Buttler's ton, Chahal's hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win, fans jubilant

    Recent Stories

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must-ycb

    Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must

    Sunil Gavaskar points out Dinesh Karthik ideal role for ICC T20 World Cup 2022-ayh

    Sunil Gavaskar points out Dinesh Karthik's ideal role for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India Check out price specifications and more gcw

    Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched in India; Check out price, specifications and more

    Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy? RBA

    Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy?

    MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers - adt

    MNS to perform 'Maha Aarti' on May 3 in Maharashtra temples using loudspeakers

    Recent Videos

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon