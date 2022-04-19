Man City supporters elated, Borussia Dortmund fans miffed over Erling Haaland's move to Etihad

Manchester City have reportedly agreed to a 500,000 pounds a week deal to sign Erling Haaland, which would make him the Premier League's highest-paid player.

Manchester City has reportedly agreed to a 500,000 pounds a week deal to sign Erling Haaland, which would make him the Premier League's highest-paid player. According to a report in the Daily Mail UK, the Sky Blues have agreed to terms with the Borussia Dortmund striker's representatives.

The report added that City is now expected to trigger the 21-year-old striker's 63 million pounds release clause at the Bundesliga team, and if all goes as per the plan, then a five-year deal is likely to be inked in the coming week.

Following this report, City supporters took to Twitter to express their joy of seeing a deal to sign the Norweigian coming through. Some users also stated that they could not wait to see Haaland play alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, etc. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund fans were brutal in their reaction, with some suggesting that Haaland will be 'a bigger flop' than 100 million-pound summer signing Jack Grealish. One fan said, "Oh dear he will become a bigger flop than Grealish, since his injury he hasn't been the same, maybe he will be for man city but I doubt that." Another stated, "Enjoy Mr. Injury @ManCity," while a third tweeted, "All of that for him to flop lol."

Pegged as one of the most talented players in Europe, the 21-year-old Norweigian joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020 owing to a blistering form. The young sensation has scored 58 goals in 63 appearances since joining his current club. He has also scored 15 goals in 17 appearances for his country.

City boss Pep Guardiola has been on the lookout for a regular striker since the departure of legendary Sergio Aguero. The team was unsuccessful in their pursuit to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane last year. Despite topping the Premier League, the Sky Blues have at times looked short upfront.

Leeds-born Haaland, who has also played for Red Bull Salzburg and Molde, scored twice in Dortmund's 6-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg on Saturday to make it 33 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season. His father, Alf-Inge, played for City and has been heavily involved in the negotiations.

A salary above 500,000 pounds a week would propel him beyond the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, who pockets around 385,000 pounds a week. Should the deal go through, the 21-year-old striker could debut for City in the United States, with the club looking at crossing the Atlantic to play two friendlies in July.

However, his native Norway is in Nations League action four times in June, with their last match against rivals Sweden taking place on June 12.