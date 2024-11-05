Mohammed Shami return delayed, excluded from Bengal Ranji Trophy Team

Pacer Mohammed Shami's return to cricket has been delayed due to his recovery from ankle surgery, excluding him from India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

cricket Mohammed Shami return delayed, excluded from Bengal Ranji Trophy Team scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami's return has been further delayed. The Bengal cricketer's plan was to return to international cricket by playing Ranji Trophy. However, the the right-arm quick has not fully recovered from the injury. The 34-year-old has not been included in the Bengal team for fourth and fifth Ranji Trophy matches. Bengal team coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla had also revealed that Shami was interested in playing Ranji matches ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. There were also reports that he would be included in the national team for Australia tour if he proved his fitness. Nevertheless, this is a setback for India. 

Also read: Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats

The pacer was excluded from the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to his ankle injury. Now Shami has been dropped from the Bengal team, which will play  against Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. The experienced speedster last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Later, he underwent surgery in his ankle. Shami had apologized to his fans and the BCCI for not being fit in time for the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia.

Recently, the star shared a video of himself training in the gym. Shami clarified that he is working every day to achieve bowling fitness and will soon return to play domestic red-ball cricket. There were indications that he would return to the Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand at home, but his knee swelled up. It was after this that the return was delayed. 

Bengal team for the fourth and fifth matches of the Ranji Trophy: Anustup Majumdar (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek.

Also read: Virat Kohli’s fitness diet REVEALED! How he stays fit and healthy?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India's likely playing XI for first T20I against South Africa scr

India's likely playing XI for first T20I against South Africa

cricket Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats scr

Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats

IPL 2025 mega auction set to be held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh at end of November snt

IPL 2025 auction to be held in Riyadh at the end of November; franchises gear up to fill 204 player slots

cricket India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series scr

India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series

cricket AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Pat Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over Pakistan scr

AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over Pakistan

Recent Stories

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? EXPLAINED shk

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon