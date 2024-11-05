Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid struggle: Former star Karim Benzema reveals key problem, offers advice

Former Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has shed light on Kylian Mbappe's challenges in making a significant impact since joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Benzema emphasized a key issue related to team dynamics and coach Carlo Ancelotti's selection decisions.

Mbappe arrived in Madrid amid high expectations following a successful stint at PSG, where he scored 44 goals in 48 appearances last season. However, his start to the 2024-25 season has been less stellar, with only eight goals in 14 matches for his new club.

Benzema pointed out that the French forward is not a natural centre forward, which may be contributing to his difficulties. "The problem for me is that Mbappe is not a centre forward," he stated.

"Every time he plays for France as a '9' he is not good, it is not his position. The problem is that on the left there is another player who is at the same level as him. You can't put Vini on the right or as a centre forward, where he makes a difference is on the left. Let's see how Ancelotti does that," Benzema added.

"Mbappe is not a '9'. There is a lot of pressure at Real Madrid, this is not PSG. A piece of advice? He shouldn't give up," the Frenchman added.

"I don't think Ancelotti is going to move Vinicius, he's the best in the world right now in that position. Mbappe has to get it into his head that he has to be a '9' and forget about the left. He's been very good on the left and now he has to be good somewhere else," Benzema further said.

Despite the struggles, Benzema remains confident in Mbappe's ability to rise to the occasion. "My situation in my first year and Kylian's is different. I was 21 and he is 25, it's not the same. He knows that there is a lot of pressure at Real Madrid. If you don't score a goal in two or three games, they'll kill you. He has to learn to live with that. He has to put up with that pressure," he added.

"Every game is new and you have to score goals, they brought him for that and he has the level for it," the former Real Madrid star concluded.

Real Madrid will face Milan in their Champions League 2024-25 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night. With high hopes resting on his shoulders, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how Mbappe adjusts in the coming matches.

Latest Videos