'Take the Gold back': Harbhajan Singh's demand after medical report claims Imane Khelif is a 'biological man'

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's recent victory in the women’s 66kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 has ignited a heated debate following the leak of a medical report suggesting she is biologically male.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 5:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's recent victory in the women’s 66kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 has ignited a heated debate following the leak of a medical report suggesting she is biologically male. Khelif, who has faced scrutiny regarding her eligibility to compete in women’s events, won the gold medal amidst allegations and questions about her gender identity.

The controversial report, secured by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, reportedly reveals that Khelif possesses "internal testicles and XY chromosomes," indicating male biological traits. Additionally, it mentions a possible disorder known as 5-alpha reductase insufficiency. The findings, drafted by medical experts from the Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital in Paris and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, were allegedly compiled as early as June 2023.

Also read: Imane Khelif has 'testicles, micropenis': Paris Olympics gold medalist's leaked medical report sparks outrage

Former Indian cricket star Harbhajan Singh expressed his outrage on social media, calling for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to rescind Khelif’s gold medal. “Take the Gold back @Olympics. This isn’t fair,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Piers Morgan, a prominent journalist, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Confirmation of what some of us said at the time: Khelif is a biological man. The gold medal should now be stripped and awarded to the best actual woman.”

Khelif, who was previously banned by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023, was barred from participating in the World Championship Gold Medal fight in New Delhi. Despite the ongoing controversy, she has firmly maintained her identity, asserting, “I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified.” She further accused notable figures such as former President Donald Trump, author J.K. Rowling, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk of igniting the gender dispute and has filed a criminal complaint against them for “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.”

Also read: India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

The Olympic Games have faced increasing scrutiny regarding the participation of transgender athletes, with Khelif’s case serving as a focal point for the discussion. As social media reactions continue to proliferate, the IOC and relevant sports authorities are under pressure to address the complex issues surrounding gender identity and competition fairness.

