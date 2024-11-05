India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reportedly taken a significant step in its ambitious plan to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reportedly taken a significant step in its ambitious plan to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission. The submission occurred on October 1, as per a PTI report quoting a source from the sports ministry.

"This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country," a source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first expressed his government's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics last year. A decision on the host city will not be made until after the IOC elections next year, and India will face stiff competition from other nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, all of which are positioning themselves as strong candidates for the event.

India's bid has received support from the current IOC president, Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted a major international multi-sport event was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. For the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being viewed as a potential front-runner to serve as the host city.

India's top sports officials, including IOA President PT Usha, attended the Paris Olympics earlier this year to advocate for the country's bid. It is also reported that India plans to push for the inclusion of indigenous sports such as yoga, kho kho, and kabaddi, should the bid succeed.

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has submitted a comprehensive report to new Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya outlining the measures necessary for a successful bid. The report identifies six sports for potential inclusion in the Games: yoga, kho kho, kabaddi, chess, T20 cricket, and squash.

However, the IOA is currently facing controversy due to an internal conflict between Usha and the Executive Council, which has refused to ratify her choice for the CEO position, Raghuram Iyer.

