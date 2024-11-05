India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reportedly taken a significant step in its ambitious plan to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission.

India submits 'Letter of Intent' to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games amidst stiff competition: Report snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has reportedly taken a significant step in its ambitious plan to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission. The submission occurred on October 1, as per a PTI report quoting a source from the sports ministry.

"This monumental opportunity could bring substantial benefits, fostering economic growth, social progress, and youth empowerment across the country," a source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first expressed his government's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics last year. A decision on the host city will not be made until after the IOC elections next year, and India will face stiff competition from other nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, all of which are positioning themselves as strong candidates for the event.

India's bid has received support from the current IOC president, Thomas Bach. The last time India hosted a major international multi-sport event was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. For the 2036 Olympics, Ahmedabad is being viewed as a potential front-runner to serve as the host city.

India's top sports officials, including IOA President PT Usha, attended the Paris Olympics earlier this year to advocate for the country's bid. It is also reported that India plans to push for the inclusion of indigenous sports such as yoga, kho kho, and kabaddi, should the bid succeed.

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has submitted a comprehensive report to new Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya outlining the measures necessary for a successful bid. The report identifies six sports for potential inclusion in the Games: yoga, kho kho, kabaddi, chess, T20 cricket, and squash.

However, the IOA is currently facing controversy due to an internal conflict between Usha and the Executive Council, which has refused to ratify her choice for the CEO position, Raghuram Iyer.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Ex-Arsenal sporting director Edu set to join Nottingham Forest owner's multi-club operation: Report snt

Ex-Arsenal sporting director Edu set to join Nottingham Forest owner's multi-club operation: Report

cricket Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats scr

Virat Kohli turns 36: Take a look at his incredible numbers across all formats

Imane Khelif has 'testicles, micropenis': Paris Olympics gold medalist's leaked medical report sparks outrage snt

Imane Khelif has 'testicles, micropenis': Paris Olympics gold medalist's leaked medical report sparks outrage

IPL 2025 mega auction set to be held in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh at end of November snt

IPL 2025 auction to be held in Riyadh at the end of November; franchises gear up to fill 204 player slots

cricket India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series scr

India T20I Squad arrives in South Africa for four-match Series

Recent Stories

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know ATG

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj recounts alarming incident with young beggar in Chennai; Here's what we know

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj AJR

Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES] ATG

Khushi Kapoor turns 24: Shares photos of celebration with girl gang, rumoured beau Vedang Raina [PICTURES]

BREAKING: NCP chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement ahead of Maha polls, says 'new people should get elected' shk

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hints at retirement, says 'time to prepare for future'

Uddhav Thackeray Expels Five Rebel Leaders From Shiv Sena UBT Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections anr

Uddhav Thackeray expels 5 rebel leaders for anti-party activities

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon