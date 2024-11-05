India's likely playing XI for first T20I against South Africa

This is the first time the two teams are facing each other since India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in June.

The Indian team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, arrived in South Africa on Monday (November 4) for the T20I series. The Indian squad, including Kerala player Sanju Samson, landed in Durban. The four-match T20I series between India and South Africa begins on Friday (November 8). Team India is confident after winning the T20I series against Bangladesh 3-0. This is the first time the two teams are facing each other since India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in June.

Fans are eager to see the playing eleven for the first match. It is understood that Sanju Samson will continue as India's opener in the series against the Proteas. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju are the only two specialist openers in the team. Therefore, both could get opportunities in all four matches. Jitesh Sharma, the other wicketkeeper batter in the squad, is unlikely to find a place in the playing XI unless there is an injury concern. Sanju's position as opener has been further strengthened after his stunning century against Bangladesh. He will also continue as the wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma didn't have a great series against Bangladesh at home, but the left-handed opener gave glimpses of his swashbuckling batting for India A in the Emerging Teams Asian Cup last month. The expectation is that the pace and bounce of the pitches in South Africa will benefit Sanju. The 29-year-old has previously scored a century in South Africa in ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav will continue at number three. With Nitish Kumar Reddy and Riyan Parag not in the team, there is a possibility of a reshuffle in the middle order.

Nitish is part of the India A team, competing against Australia A in the unofficial Test. The pace-bowling all-rounder has also been included in the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Parag is injured. Therefore, Tilak Varma might play at number four. Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku Singh will follow. Ramandeep Singh is likely to play in the playing eleven as the second seam-bowling all-rounder along with Hardik Pandya. Varun Chakravarthy will be the specialist spinner. Arshdeep Singh and Yash Dayal will play as specialist pacers. Both the left-arm quicks are more than capable of bowling up front with the new ball.

India's probable playing XI for the first T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Full Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

