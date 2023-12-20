Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giants' coach Juan Ferrando aims for three points against Mumbai City FC

    In a press conference leading up to the crucial clash with Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant's head coach, Juan Ferrando, shares strategic insights and expresses a determined focus on securing all three points in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) match.

    Football ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giants' coach Juan Ferrando aims for three points against Mumbai City FC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Looking forward to their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday, Ferrando expressed his determination to secure a victory. Despite Mumbai City FC's unbeaten record against the Mariners in their previous seven ISL encounters, this match promises heightened excitement as both teams remain undefeated this season. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, enjoying their best ISL start ever with 19 out of 21 possible points in seven matches, is eager to break their recent record against Mumbai City FC and maintain their unbeaten streak.

    Ferrando urged his players to replicate their recent performance against Mumbai City FC, citing a 3-1 victory in the Durand Cup quarterfinal a few months ago. His sole focus for the upcoming away match in Mumbai is to secure all three points.

    "We'll enter the game with the same objective: to attain the three points," Ferrando declared in the pre-match press conference. Reflecting on the past season's results against Mumbai City FC, he emphasised the need to build on their recent momentum.

    While acknowledging Mumbai City FC's participation in the AFC Champions League, Ferrando highlighted the growth and valuable international experience gained by playing against top teams. He sees it as a significant challenge for both the club and its players.

    Anticipating a challenging match against the Islanders, Ferrando recognised the quality of Mumbai City FC's squad and analyzed their attacking prowess in the last game against East Bengal FC. He expects an intense clash with both teams vying for a win.

    Regarding Mumbai City FC's primary attacking force, Greg Stewart, Ferrando dismissed the idea of individual plans, emphasizing his trust in the team as a whole. He focuses on preparing the team for both defensive and offensive aspects rather than singling out specific players.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Lobera urges continued improvement despite Odisha FC's win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket 'Words won't do justice': Mitchell Starc on becoming the most expensive player in IPL history (WATCH) osf

    'Words won't do justice': Mitchell Starc on becoming the most expensive player in IPL history (WATCH)

    Which is the strongest team in IPL 2024? Cricket fans rate franchises after exciting auction snt

    Which is the strongest team in IPL 2024? Cricket fans rate franchises after exciting auction

    IPL 2024: Will CSK go for Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma? Team CEO provides key update on trade speculations snt

    IPL 2024: Will CSK go for Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma? Team CEO provides key update on trade speculations

    Cricket WI vs ENG 4th T20I: Phil Salt smashes second successive hundred as England rack up a mammoth 267 runs osf

    WI vs ENG 4th T20I: Phil Salt smashes second successive hundred as England rack up a mammoth 267 runs

    cricket IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Robin Minz? 21-year-old tribal cricketer set to join Gujarat Titans for 3.6 crore osf

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Robin Minz? 21-year-old tribal cricketer set to join Gujarat Titans for 3.6 crore

    Recent Stories

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother' SHG

    Hrithik Roshan wishes ex-wife Sussanne Khan's beau Arslan Goni on his birthday, calls him 'brother'

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away vkp

    Beloved host to Kumara Parvatha trekkers, Girigadde Mahalinga Bhat (Bhatru) passes away

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours anr

    Kerala: 76-year-old woman trapped in swamp in Kochi rescued after 4 hours

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes vkp

    Karnataka: Tumkur cops launch probe after trio tries to buy phones using fake currency notes

    Google Maps 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024 gcw

    Google Maps: 4 amazing features coming to India in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon