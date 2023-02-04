EPL 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp defends 'outstanding' Mohamed Salah; backs Liverpool to 'reach something special'

EPL 2022-23: Liverpool could be in better shape as it prepares to face Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home on Saturday. Meanwhile, club boss Jurgen Klopp feels Mohamed Salah can help the side attain "something special".

English giants Liverpool is having a terrible season, struggling at the tenth spot in the English Premier League (EPL). During Matchday 22 on Saturday, it would be travelling to take on a relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers. Although, given the current form of the Wolves, The Reds have a better chance at conquest in this tie, there still are some apprehensions surrounding the latter, given how they have fared this season. Nevertheless, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is still backing his boys and the club to "reach something special" and has supported the "outstanding" Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah to help them attain the same.

During the pre-match presser, Klopp noted about Salah, "That attitude and these kinds of things are not Mo's problem. Mo's a world-class athlete, so he trains hard and is the first in and the last out. Now he's not scoring, but some people think, 'why did they give Klopp a contract?' so that's how it is in our world."

"It's wonderful. If we don't deliver in the moments, if there's criticism, it's no problem. You can question character, knowledge, ability, everything. You have the right to do everything, but you cannot score the number of goals Mo scored if you are not an outstanding, world-class football player," added Klopp, reports FotMob.

"There are moments when Mo, of course, would have scored last year. Does that have something to do with the new contract? That's just not right. Things are like they are, and the only way we can stop all these questions and discussions is by performing to our top level, and that's what we have to do and what we will work on," Klopp continued.

"We are really on it and still straight, positive. We want to play in the games and believe in our chances to reach something special even this year. It's not great to be not the leader of the pack, but we are in a position where we can improve the situation at the table, and we have to start tomorrow [Saturday] and continue from there," concluded Klopp.