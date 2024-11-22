When Somy Ali accused Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Salman Khan

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali discussed their relationship and alleged infidelity with Aishwarya Rai.

Former actress Somy Ali posted a cryptic message alluding to a Bollywood figure who has harmed women, tagging Aishwarya Rai.

Somy Ali's post featured a still from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and warned of exposing a Bollywood figure's alleged abuse of women.

Somy Ali and Salman Khan's relationship in the early 1990s was highly publicized before their eventual split.

Somy Ali, now a women's rights activist, left Bollywood after her breakup with Salman Khan. Somy Ali revealed feeling jealous of Salman Khan's relationship with Sangeeta Bijlani and claimed responsibility for their breakup.

Somy Ali shared her teenage infatuation with Salman Khan after watching 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and her determination to marry him.

Salman Khan and Somy Ali's relationship ended around the time he met Aishwarya Rai on the sets of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Somy Ali stated she doesn't blame Aishwarya Rai or Salman Khan for their breakup and has moved on.

