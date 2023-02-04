Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'We need time to settle everything down' - Graham Potter after Chelsea draws Fulham at home

    EPL 2022-23: Chelsea raised eyebrows with its busy transfer activities last month, only to settle for a goalless draw at home to Fulham on Friday. Meanwhile, club boss Graham Potter has called for time to "settle everything down".

    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    English giants Chelsea drew all the eyebrows in Europe after a busy last month in the transfer market, spending over £300 million and bringing in nine new players. However, it hardly had an impact on its already-troubling season. On Friday, as it hosted sixth-placed fellow London rival Fulham at Stamford Bridge, the former settled for a goalless draw, lurking in the ninth place in the league table, struggling for European contention. While critics questioned the excessive amount of January signings, The Blues' head coach Graham Potter defended his transfer strategy and called for time and patience to "settle everything down".

    Chatting with BBC Sport after Friday's draw, Potter worded, "There was a lot of excitement and positivity from the start, a good atmosphere. The spirit of the players was excellent. They worked hard for each other against an organised team. They've been together a while. We're in a different stage – players coming back from injury and new players. We needed time to settle everything down. We were missing the connection, fluidity and confidence that comes from knowing each other."

    ALSO READ: Man United boss Erik ten Hag refuses to comment on Mason Greenwood's future

    "The decision we took in the window, you can see the profile in terms of age. We feel we have a powerful group of players. We have to gel and become an outstanding team. That's where the work is. It's working together. When players have been injured, they have not been on the training pitch. We have new players with us. It's about getting ideas across and working with the group," added Potter.

    "Sometimes you have to look at the whole package. Young players, a nice mix of them both. For us, it's about improving. New players are adapting to a new country and a new league. It's not straightforward. When the price tag is what it is, questions will be asked. It's the nature of the business," Potter concluded.

