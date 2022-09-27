Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, Arsenal vs Tottenham: Fans overjoyed as Saka hits sublime form ahead of North London derby

    Bukayo Saka completely changed England's fortunes after coming on during their 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, sparking massive excitement among Arsenal fans as they gear up for their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 5:26 PM IST

    Young sensation Bukayo Saka has been a revelation over the previous two seasons since making the Arsenal first team, and the Englishman has earned the right to be named Player of the Season twice in a row. However, although the Gunners are sitting on top of the Premier League table, the winger has looked a little lacklustre this season.

    But the international break with England may have done more good than harm for Saka. After receiving criticism for starting Saka at wingback against Italy, Gareth Southgate substituted the Arsenal star for the final 20 minutes of the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League clash against Germany when the team were down 2-0 and Saka wasted no time in transforming the game.

    England turned the game around with three goals in 20 minutes with Saka running rings around the Germans, and only a last-minute equaliser from Kai Havertz spoilt the night for Southgate's men.

    Saka undoubtedly made England fans happier because the World Cup 2022 in Qatar is just under two months away. However, more significantly, it appears that the 21-year-old is back in top form ahead of Saturday's North London Derby, sparking massive excitement among the Gunners. 

    With Saka and captain Martin Odegaard in charge once more, Arsenal ought to be firm favourites to defeat Tottenham Hotspur when they face each other at the Emirates on Saturday.

    Here's a look at how Arsenal fans reacted to Saka's sublime touch in England's clash against Germany and how the winger is expected to come good this weekend:

