Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has broken his silence and backed Mikel Arteta's team to clinch the Premier League title this season. Since his harsh dismissal in 2018, the most successful manager in Gunner's history has never returned to the Emirates and has resolutely declined to comment on the group he left behind.

But now that the 72-year-old Frenchman has spoken candidly about the game's current status in Arsenal, Wenger cannot conceal his enthusiasm for Arteta's work.

"I would say they are moving in the right direction. I honestly think there is no weak position in the team... they are young, promising players and they have bought well this year," Wenger said.

"There is no completely dominating team this season and Arsenal has a chance with the potential that is there," the former Arsenal boss added.

"We used to be in the top four and why not again? You cannot even rule out the fact that they can fight for the title and hopefully they can do it," Wenger noted.

During his 22-year reign at Arsenal, Wenger won three league championships and seven FA Cups. He was speaking at an event with David Dein to support the publication of Dein's new book, Calling The Shots.

Even though Arteta replaced Unai Emery three years ago and has since guided Arsenal to the top of the league, Wenger has no immediate plans to return to the Emirates.

"I haven't been there since 2018. After 22 years as manager, maybe I arrived at the end of the road and people wanted a change," Wenger said.

"The club had chosen a different direction and I can understand that completely. Sometimes you need to have a completely new staff and my presence there could have been a problem. So I stayed away completely to give the club the chance to rebuild a new connection with a new manager," the iconic Arsenal manager added.

"That's why I never talked about Arsenal and never came back to the Emirates because I didn't want to be a presence that is maybe not good for the club. But I still feel that my life is definitely linked with Arsenal so now I support them from my TV and I am also very busy travelling the world for Fifa," Wenger explained.

However, Wenger, who is currently in charge of Fifa's global football development, is naturally pleased of the work he and Dein accomplished while working at Arsenal.

"Even above the trophies, the most important thing you generate at the club is values. On that front, David and I were on the same wavelength. I look from the distance of time and we both left the club in good shape. We were the first to build a new training centre, the first to build a new stadium and the first to pay back the debt," the Frenchman added.

"When I arrived in the Premier League, all the ownership was English. Today we have 58 American people who own football clubs in Europe. You would not have believed that 25 years ago. European football is now in the hands of American people who back then didn't even know the rules," Wenger noted.

"Football has changed. It has become of worldwide interest and the Premier League is the place where you have the biggest love for football and also the economic power. They have created a world brand that makes everyone want to come to England, but there is a threat because the other countries will not remain silent and the clubs will respond. This summer, the net spending on transfers in England was £1.4billion. The rest of the other four big leagues was less than £200million. The difference in financial power is absolutely huge," the Arsenal legend concluded.

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table, having lost just one game against Manchester United so far. Mikel Arteta's men will face Brentford on Sunday and will hope to continue their run in the season so far.