Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence

    Legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has broken his silence regarding the club, and backed Mikel Arteta's team to win the title this season.

    football Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has broken his silence and backed Mikel Arteta's team to clinch the Premier League title this season. Since his harsh dismissal in 2018, the most successful manager in Gunner's history has never returned to the Emirates and has resolutely declined to comment on the group he left behind.

    But now that the 72-year-old Frenchman has spoken candidly about the game's current status in Arsenal, Wenger cannot conceal his enthusiasm for Arteta's work.

    "I would say they are moving in the right direction. I honestly think there is no weak position in the team... they are young, promising players and they have bought well this year," Wenger said.

    "There is no completely dominating team this season and Arsenal has a chance with the potential that is there," the former Arsenal boss added.

    "We used to be in the top four and why not again? You cannot even rule out the fact that they can fight for the title and hopefully they can do it," Wenger noted.

    Also read: 'It’s always sad for any colleague in this profession to get fired' - Arteta on Chelsea's Tuchel sack

    During his 22-year reign at Arsenal, Wenger won three league championships and seven FA Cups. He was speaking at an event with David Dein to support the publication of Dein's new book, Calling The Shots.

    Even though Arteta replaced Unai Emery three years ago and has since guided Arsenal to the top of the league, Wenger has no immediate plans to return to the Emirates.

    football Will Arsenal win Premier League title this season? Legendary boss Arsene Wenger breaks his silence snt

    "I haven't been there since 2018. After 22 years as manager, maybe I arrived at the end of the road and people wanted a change," Wenger said.

    "The club had chosen a different direction and I can understand that completely. Sometimes you need to have a completely new staff and my presence there could have been a problem. So I stayed away completely to give the club the chance to rebuild a new connection with a new manager," the iconic Arsenal manager added.

    "That's why I never talked about Arsenal and never came back to the Emirates because I didn't want to be a presence that is maybe not good for the club. But I still feel that my life is definitely linked with Arsenal so now I support them from my TV and I am also very busy travelling the world for Fifa," Wenger explained.

    However, Wenger, who is currently in charge of Fifa's global football development, is naturally pleased of the work he and Dein accomplished while working at Arsenal.

    "Even above the trophies, the most important thing you generate at the club is values. On that front, David and I were on the same wavelength. I look from the distance of time and we both left the club in good shape. We were the first to build a new training centre, the first to build a new stadium and the first to pay back the debt," the Frenchman added.

    Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'It gave me goosebumps for sure' - Antony on his United debut goal vs Arsenal

    "When I arrived in the Premier League, all the ownership was English. Today we have 58 American people who own football clubs in Europe. You would not have believed that 25 years ago. European football is now in the hands of American people who back then didn't even know the rules," Wenger noted.

    "Football has changed. It has become of worldwide interest and the Premier League is the place where you have the biggest love for football and also the economic power. They have created a world brand that makes everyone want to come to England, but there is a threat because the other countries will not remain silent and the clubs will respond. This summer, the net spending on transfers in England was £1.4billion. The rest of the other four big leagues was less than £200million. The difference in financial power is absolutely huge," the Arsenal legend concluded.

    Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League table, having lost just one game against Manchester United so far. Mikel Arteta's men will face Brentford on Sunday and will hope to continue their run in the season so far.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We did not make the right decisions - Diego Simeone on Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen upset-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'We didn't make the right decisions' - Diego Simeone on Atletico's Leverkusen upset

    football UCL uefa champions league 2022-23: Eintracht Frankfurt win over Olympique de Marseille marred by alleged Nazi salute and crowd unrest-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Eintracht Frankfurt's win marred by alleged Nazi salute and crowd unrest

    football UCL uefa champions league 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen Elizabeth demise-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Bayern Munich fans protest against fixture postponements following Queen's demise

    football epl Why is Jurgen Klopp against Todd Boehly idea of having an annual All-Star game?-ayh

    Why is Jurgen Klopp against Todd Boehly's idea of having an annual EPL All-Star game?

    BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning - Supreme Court-ayh

    'BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning' - Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We did not make the right decisions - Diego Simeone on Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen upset-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'We didn't make the right decisions' - Diego Simeone on Atletico's Leverkusen upset

    Will Dulquer Salmaan quit movies? Actor revealed how negative reviews affected him RBA

    Will Dulquer Salmaan quit movies? Actor revealed how negative reviews affected him

    Modi Birthday From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan Bollywood stars who share the Prime Minister vision drb

    Modi Birthday: From SRK to Salman Khan, Bollywood stars who share PM's vision

    Want people to respect you? Here are 5 psychological tricks you can use SUR

    Want people to respect you? Here are 5 psychological tricks you can use

    football Champions League PSG star Kylian Mbappe 'ready' for Maccabi Haifa challenge amid renewed Real Madrid transfer rumours snt

    Champions League: PSG star Mbappe 'ready' for Maccabi Haifa challenge amid renewed transfer rumours

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon