Jaya Bachchan calls Budget 2024 as 'drama' says, 'young people have been given false promises'

Jaya Bachchan said that she has no reaction to the budget and described it as a 'drama' and stated that paper promises will never be fulfilled.

On July 23, 2024, the revised Union Budget 2024 was presented to Parliament. The NDA government released its budget for fiscal year 2024-2025 for the first time after the 2024 elections. Netizens reacted to the budget in various ways. But what do celebrities and politicians think? One might wonder. Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actress and politician, has spoken out on the topic. Her reaction should not be missed. The Samajwadi Party leader discusses her thoughts and reactions on the Budget 2024. When sighted outside Parliament, the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actress had an unexpected reaction. Jaya Bachchan informed the media outlet that she has no reaction to the budget. She questioned whether this was truly a budget that required a response. Jaya described it as a 'drama' and stated that paper promises will never be fulfilled.

Jaya describes the budget as a 'drama'

The actress reacted to the Budget 2024, claiming that the country has been deprived and that young people have been given false promises that will never be realized. Jaya Bachchan's statement has received a great deal of attention on social media. Some have applauded her for speaking out, while others have mocked the seasoned actress. Jaya Bachchan recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The actress attended the event alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya, and Navya Nanda. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived separately with her daughter Aaradhya, raising concerns that things are not going well in the Bachchan household.

Professional front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra Deol, and others. Jaya Bachchan is an Indian actress. She was also a Rajya Sabha member of the Samajwadi Party and has worked in Hindi and Bengali films and is known for promoting a genuine acting approach in both mainstream and arthouse cinema.

