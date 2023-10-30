Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Drama in Ligue 1 after Lyon manager injured in violent team bus attack in Marseille; WATCH shocking footage

    Lyon's manager, Fabio Grosso, suffered severe injuries in a violent attack on the team bus as it approached Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

    Football Drama in Ligue 1 after Lyon manager injured in violent team bus attack in Marseille; WATCH shocking footage osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Lyon's manager, Fabio Grosso has suffered severe injuries after an attack on the team bus in Marseille, prompting Lyon to issue a warning about the potential for a more catastrophic incident if no action is taken. The Ligue 1 match scheduled at Stade Velodrome had to be postponed after the Lyon bus was pelted with rocks. Lyon reported that Grosso and his assistant, Raffaele Longo, were struck by projectiles, resulting in facial injuries. The club expressed regret at the recurring incidents in Marseille and urged the authorities to address the seriousness and repetition of such occurrences.

    The attack involved several individuals who violently targeted the team bus and shattered its windows. Images on social media showed a bloodied Grosso on a stretcher, prompting Lyon to reconsider playing the match, taking into account the players' mental state as well. Marseille denounced the violent behaviuor, and a crisis meeting was held to decide the game's future. French football's governing body, LFP, will determine the next steps, with both clubs hoping for a swift and safe rescheduling of the match.

    "We took into account Lyon's desires for the match not to take place," said match referee Francois Letexier at a news conference.

    "Based on Lyon's wishes and the protocol, the decision was taken not to start the match," he added, saying reports "have been forwarded to the relevant authorities who will decide what action to take".

    "I hope that the investigation will be carried out quickly, that the perpetrators are found and they are severely punished." He added

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
