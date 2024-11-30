BHEL Price Prediction: Stable growth expected amid market volatility

Business
BHEL's stock is declining. Market experts have varying opinions, some positive, some cautious.
On Friday, November 29, 2024, BHEL's stock closed at ₹251, down 0.59%.
The stock has been declining, falling significantly from its 52-week high of ₹335.35.
Experts cite improved government projects and a strong order book as strengths, while increased competition and high debt are weaknesses.
BHEL has secured large projects, potentially boosting revenue. Q2 2024-25 saw a 28.5% revenue increase.
Antique Stock Broking and Dalal & Broacha recommend buying, with target prices of ₹300 and ₹364, respectively.
Kotak Institutional Equities advises selling, predicting a potential drop to ₹110, over 56% down from the current price.
Stock market investments are subject to risk. Consult your market expert before investing.
