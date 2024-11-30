Business

BHEL Price Prediction: Stable growth expected amid market volatility

Divided Opinions on this Government Stock

BHEL's stock is declining. Market experts have varying opinions, some positive, some cautious.

BHEL Share Price

On Friday, November 29, 2024, BHEL's stock closed at ₹251, down 0.59%.

BHEL Share: Correction So Far

The stock has been declining, falling significantly from its 52-week high of ₹335.35.

BHEL Share's Strengths and Weaknesses

Experts cite improved government projects and a strong order book as strengths, while increased competition and high debt are weaknesses.

BHEL Company Performance

BHEL has secured large projects, potentially boosting revenue. Q2 2024-25 saw a 28.5% revenue increase.

BHEL Share Price Target

Antique Stock Broking and Dalal & Broacha recommend buying, with target prices of ₹300 and ₹364, respectively.

BHEL Share: Buy or Sell?

Kotak Institutional Equities advises selling, predicting a potential drop to ₹110, over 56% down from the current price.

Note

Stock market investments are subject to risk. Consult your market expert before investing.

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate in your city

Jindal steel to Thirumalai chemicals: 10 top stocks for HIGH returns

Gold Price on November 29; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO to Open on Nov 29; bidding open till Dec 03