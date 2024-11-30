Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Star couple receives lavish gifts; Here’s what we know

Naga Chaitanya Shobita Dhulipala Wedding Gifts: Interesting information about the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala has been revealed and is going viral.

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Gifts: Love breakups, marriage, divorce, and second marriages are becoming common in the film industry. Nagarjuna's eldest son, Naga Chaitanya, is now set for his second marriage after his divorce from Samantha.



Yes, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married on December 4th. The wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Only family members and close relatives will be attending. The wedding will be held traditionally. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala became famous through the Tamil films Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2.

With 5 days left for the wedding, the wedding celebrations have begun. The couple has started the Haldi ceremony. Relatives, family members, and friends will apply turmeric paste to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. After that, the celebrations will continue with Mehendi, Sangeet, and the wedding.

Interesting information about the star couple's wedding has surfaced. It is being reported on social media that Sobhita's family has gifted Naga Chaitanya a bike, an Audi car, a luxurious villa in Hyderabad, and gold.

However, it is said that Nagarjuna's family told Sobhita's parents that it is enough if they take care of their son with love throughout his life. Nagarjuna has also gifted his son a luxury car. The Lexus LM MPV model car is worth around Rs.2.5 crore. Thalapathy Vijay also travels in this type of model car. We would have seen this car roaming on the road in many videos.

