Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Star couple receives lavish gifts; Here’s what we know

Naga Chaitanya Shobita Dhulipala Wedding Gifts: Interesting information about the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala has been revealed and is going viral.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Naga Chaitanya Shobita Wedding Gifts

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Gifts: Love breakups, marriage, divorce, and second marriages are becoming common in the film industry. Nagarjuna's eldest son, Naga Chaitanya, is now set for his second marriage after his divorce from Samantha.


 

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding

Yes, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married on December 4th. The wedding will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Only family members and close relatives will be attending. The wedding will be held traditionally. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala became famous through the Tamil films Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2.

article_image3

Naga Chaitanya Dhulipala Pre-Wedding

With 5 days left for the wedding, the wedding celebrations have begun. The couple has started the Haldi ceremony. Relatives, family members, and friends will apply turmeric paste to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. After that, the celebrations will continue with Mehendi, Sangeet, and the wedding.

article_image4

Naga Chaitanya Shobita Dhulipala Wedding

Interesting information about the star couple's wedding has surfaced. It is being reported on social media that Sobhita's family has gifted Naga Chaitanya a bike, an Audi car, a luxurious villa in Hyderabad, and gold.

article_image5

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding

However, it is said that Nagarjuna's family told Sobhita's parents that it is enough if they take care of their son with love throughout his life. Nagarjuna has also gifted his son a luxury car. The Lexus LM MPV model car is worth around Rs.2.5 crore. Thalapathy Vijay also travels in this type of model car. We would have seen this car roaming on the road in many videos.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra finally confessed his feelings for Eisha Singh? [WATCH]

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Actor-singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge and more (WATCH) RBA

Diljit Dosanjh in Kolkata: Singer enjoys 'Yellow Taxi' ride, visits Dakshineswar Temple, Howrah Bridge & more

Pornography case: 'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...' says Raj Kundra ED raids properties of Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai, UP RBA

Pornography case: 'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...' says Raj Kundra after ED raids properties of Shilpa Shetty

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition dmn

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition

Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

BHEL Price Prediction: Stable growth expected amid market volatility NTI

BHEL Price Prediction: Stable growth expected amid market volatility

Roshni Nadar net worth: Meet World's most powerful woman more than Nita Ambani RBA

Roshni Nadar net worth: Meet World's most powerful woman more than Nita Ambani

football Cristiano Ronaldo inches closer to 1000 goals with brace in Al-Nassr's win over Damac, says 'we keep going' snt

Cristiano Ronaldo inches closer to 1000 goals with brace in Al-Nassr's win over Damac, says 'we keep going'

Gujarat man arrested for sharing Coast Guard intel with Pakistani spy for Rs 200 a day gcw

Gujarat man arrested for sharing Coast Guard intel with Pakistani spy for Rs 200 a day

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces dmn

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon