Roshni Nadar net worth: Meet World's most powerful woman more than Nita Ambani

Four Indian women have been featured on Forbes' list of the 100 most powerful women in the world. This article explores HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra's ranking and achievements.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, a Powerful Woman

Forbes released its list of the 100 most powerful women globally, featuring four Indian women among the top achievers. This list celebrates female leaders who drove change across sectors like politics, business, entertainment, philanthropy, and policy in the past year. Indian billionaire and philanthropist Roshni Nadar Malhotra secured the 60th position on this prestigious list.

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar

She holds the distinction of being the first woman to lead a publicly traded IT company in India. Roshni serves as the Chairperson of HCLTech, a global information technology services and consulting company.

Leading HCLTech with a Vision

While she has been with the company since 2009, Roshni assumed the role of Chairperson after her father, Shiv Nadar, stepped down. She leads HCLTech, a company with a market capitalization of ₹3.18 lakh crore, and also chairs its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committee.

Shiv Nadar and Roshni Nadar

Shiv Nadar, one of India's wealthiest tech entrepreneurs, has a net worth of approximately ₹3.5 lakh crore. His only daughter, Roshni, has inherited his legacy of innovation and leadership. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Philanthropist and Conservationist

Roshni is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on transforming education in India. She has been instrumental in establishing several prominent institutions. Beyond corporate responsibilities, Roshni is deeply involved in wildlife conservation.

Championing Wildlife Conservation

In 2018, she founded The Habitats Trust dedicated to protecting India's native species and habitats. She also produces the television series "On the Brink" for Animal Planet and Discovery, showcasing India's most endangered wildlife since 2019.

Empowering Future Leaders

As Chairperson of the VidyaGyan Leadership Academy, Nadar Malhotra fosters education for underprivileged youth, shaping future leaders. Her philanthropic endeavors extend beyond borders, encompassing a commitment to social upliftment and empowerment. Roshni Nadar's net worth is estimated at ₹84,000 crore, and she resides in a luxurious house worth ₹100 crore in Delhi.

Latest Videos