Cristiano Ronaldo inches closer to 1000 goals with brace in Al-Nassr's win over Damac, says 'we keep going'

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 915th career goal with a brace in Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, edging closer to 1000 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of football immortality continues as the Portuguese forward scored his 915th career goal in a commanding 2-0 win for Al-Nassr over Damac on a chilly Friday evening in Riyadh. The match saw Ronaldo deliver a man-of-the-match performance, netting a brace to help his team climb to third place in the Saudi Pro League standings, even if temporarily. Also read: Messi vs Ronaldo debate reignited: FIFA faces backlash for nominating Argentine for Best Men's Player 2024

Ronaldo's first goal came in the 17th minute, when Damac defender Abdelkader Bedrane handled a cross inside the penalty box. The referee awarded a penalty, and Ronaldo, as clinical as ever, slotted the ball into the bottom corner, registering his 914th career goal.

But it was the second strike that truly showcased his sharpness. In the 79th minute, he was at the right place at the right time to convert a cut-back from Nawaf Boushal into the back of the net, scoring his 915th goal with a calm left-foot finish.

With his brace, Ronaldo not only marked another milestone but also closed in on his next target: 1000 career goals. The 39-year-old has now scored 452 goals since turning 30, a testament to his enduring brilliance. This season alone, Ronaldo has accumulated an impressive 20 goals and 4 assists for both club and country, with 9 of those goals coming in just 11 Saudi Pro League appearances.

The victory over Damac saw Al-Nassr continue their climb up the league table, with Ronaldo leading the charge. His performance also served as a timely reminder that, despite his age, the legendary forward shows no signs of slowing down.

"3 points, 2 goals and we keep going!" Ronaldo said in a post-match message on X, signaling his unrelenting drive to continue breaking records. Also read: Lionel Messi pays tribute to Barcelona on 125th anniversary, admits missing the club, city and fans' love

With the top scorer award already in his sights, Ronaldo is only behind Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (12 goals) in the race for this season’s Golden Boot.

Al-Nassr now turn their attention to next week’s clash against league leaders Al-Ittihad, while Damac, who have slipped into the bottom half of the table, will need to regroup before hosting Al Fayha. As Cristiano Ronaldo marches on towards 1000 career goals, one thing is certain: his legacy is far from finished.

