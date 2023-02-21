Did Mauricio Pochettino turn down a chance to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea?

Graham Potter is facing the heat at Chelsea, having managed just a win this year. While reports indicate that his job in London might be under the scanner, Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to replace him. But is the latter up for the role?

English giants Chelsea has not had the best season so far, as it struggles at the tenth place in the English Premier League (EPL), having already been ousted from the EFL Cup and FA Cup. In contrast, it has already lost the opening leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters to German giants Borussia Dortmund and might be staring at an exit.

While Thomas Tuchel was in charge initially during the season, he was controversially sacked and replaced by Graham Potter. The latter has been in command for 25 games with The Blues, winning just nine and losing nine, having a win percentage of 36%, while he has managed to win just a fixture this year so far.

As Potter faces the heat at Stamford Bridge, there have been calls to sack him, while former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to the role. However, according to 90min, the Argentine has turned down the job offer, as he reportedly feels that Chelea needs to tick all boxes of the right conditions he feels to take up the challenge.

While Pochettino failed to win a single title with the Spurs, he guided them to the UCL final in 2018-19. As with PSG, he has garnered three successes, including the Ligue 1 title last season. However, he is open to working in England again and had sounded, "I miss the Premier League. I am open. I love England and live between London and Barcelona, but more in London. My house, my home. I love to be in England. The Premier League is the best in the world. It's so competitive."