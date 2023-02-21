Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Frustrated with Christophe Galtier, is PSG to re-appoint Thomas Tuchel?

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    PSG might be doing well in Ligue 1, but its performance in knockout tournaments could have been better, and the club hierarchies are frustrated with Christophe Galtier. Also, reports suggest that the Parisians might go back to Thomas Tuchel.

    Image credit: Getty

    French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been doing decently well in Ligue 1 and looks well on its course to retain the crown. However, considering its performance in the knockout tournaments, it could have been more impressive. While it did win the Trophée des Champions at the start of the season, it has failed to go beyond the pre-quarters in Coupe de France and is already a goal down to German champion Bayern Munich after the opening leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters.

    As a result, the club officials and hierarchies have been left frustrated by head coach Christophe Galtier's sub-standard impact. They are reportedly mulling to part ways with him after he replaced Mauricio Pochettino last season. However, if a story from Evening Standard is to be considered valid, the Parisians want to bring back Thomas Tuchel.

    ALSO READ: Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni gives ultimate response

    Image credit: Getty

    The German had last managed English giants Chelsea before being shockingly sacked after he supposedly had a mismatch of transfer ideas with new club owner Todd Boehly, especially considering having Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo at Stamford Bridge from his now-former club Manchester United. Since then, Tuchel has turned out approaches from two EPL sides.

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, the German has a significant win percentage of 74.3% in the French capital, the best of his managerial career and PSG's best manager to date. Under him, it won a couple of Ligue 1 titles and was the runner-up during the 2019-20 edition of the UCL. While the report adds that the club is willing to admit its mistake in letting go of him, Tuchel would need some assurances from the club.

