Frustrated with Christophe Galtier, is PSG to re-appoint Thomas Tuchel?

PSG might be doing well in Ligue 1, but its performance in knockout tournaments could have been better, and the club hierarchies are frustrated with Christophe Galtier. Also, reports suggest that the Parisians might go back to Thomas Tuchel.

Image credit: Getty

French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been doing decently well in Ligue 1 and looks well on its course to retain the crown. However, considering its performance in the knockout tournaments, it could have been more impressive. While it did win the Trophée des Champions at the start of the season, it has failed to go beyond the pre-quarters in Coupe de France and is already a goal down to German champion Bayern Munich after the opening leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters.

As a result, the club officials and hierarchies have been left frustrated by head coach Christophe Galtier's sub-standard impact. They are reportedly mulling to part ways with him after he replaced Mauricio Pochettino last season. However, if a story from Evening Standard is to be considered valid, the Parisians want to bring back Thomas Tuchel.

ALSO READ: Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni gives ultimate response