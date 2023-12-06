Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Declan Rice seals Arsenal comeback in thrilling seven-goal clash against Luton (WATCH)

    In a pulsating encounter, Arsenal triumphed over Luton with a thrilling 4-3 comeback at Kenilworth Road. Declan Rice's last-gasp header and goals from Kai Havertz and others fueled the dramatic turnaround, solidifying Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    In a gripping encounter at Kenilworth Road, Arsenal emerged victorious in a 4-3 thriller against Luton, securing a five-point lead at the Premier League summit. Despite facing a 3-2 deficit in the second half due to errors from goalkeeper David Raya, Mikel Arteta's side orchestrated a remarkable turnaround. Kai Havertz's equaliser and Declan Rice's stoppage-time header sealed the win, sparking jubilant celebrations and bolstering Arsenal's belief in their title aspirations.

    Arteta expressed his delight, acknowledging the team's fighting spirit and resilience. Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Havertz were among the goal-scorers for Arsenal, while Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley found the net for Luton. The victory marks Arsenal's sixth consecutive win in all competitions, reinforcing their determination to clinch their first title since 2004.

    Arsenal's road prowess continued, claiming their first triumph at Kenilworth Road in 32 years. The Gunners now look ahead to maintaining their lead as second-placed Liverpool aims to narrow the gap in their upcoming fixture against Sheffield United.

    In another Tuesday matchup, Wolves secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Molineux, with Hwang Hee-chan netting the decisive goal in the 42nd minute. Burnley's struggles persist, remaining second from bottom, while Wolves climb to 12th place.

    Also Read: Jude Bellingham makes history as first Real Madrid player to win 'Golden Boy Award'

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
