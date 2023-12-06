Jude Bellingham makes history as first Real Madrid player to win 'Golden Boy Award'

Real Madrid's rising star, Jude Bellingham, has etched his name in history by becoming the first player from the prestigious club to clinch the coveted 'Golden Boy Award.'

Jude Bellingham has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the inaugural Real Madrid player to secure the prestigious 'Golden Boy Award' in Turin on Tuesday. The accolade, presented to the most outstanding footballer under 21 playing at a European club, was earned by the 20-year-old star English midfielder. Bellingham emerged victorious from a pool of 25 finalists, which included his teammate Arda Guler.

Expressing his aspirations after the win, Bellingham emphasised his significant life goals, aiming to accumulate numerous trophies. Despite acknowledging the immense pressure associated with representing both Real Madrid and the England National Team, he conveyed his joy in being associated with these esteemed teams. The accomplished midfielder dedicated the award to both his country and the Spanish club.

"I have lofty goals, aspiring to win as much as possible. Representing both England and Real Madrid is a tremendous honor, despite the considerable pressure. I am fully committed to giving my best to secure trophies for both my country and Real Madrid," Bellingham remarked in a statement quoted by Real Madrid's official website.

Bellingham had previously clinched the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d'Or gala, reinforcing his status as the best player under 21. His remarkable debut season for Real Madrid has seen him score an impressive 15 goals. His most recent goal in the UEFA Champions League against Napoli contributed to Real Madrid's 4-2 victory.

Currently, Real Madrid is at the top of their game in La Liga, leading the standings with 38 points from 12 victories in 15 games. Bellingham's next challenge with the team is an upcoming fixture against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Saturday.

