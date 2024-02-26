Cristiano Ronaldo could face Saudi FA probe after obscene gesture towards fans chanting 'Messi Messi' (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo faces investigation for an alleged obscene gesture during a Saudi Pro League match where his team, Al-Nassr, secured a 3-2 victory against Al-Shabab.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly under scrutiny for allegedly making an obscene gesture following a match in the Saudi Pro League. On Sunday, the 39-year-old's team, Al-Nassr, faced off against Al-Shabab, a squad boasting former Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco and ex-Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic.

Ronaldo initiated the scoring with a penalty in the 21st minute, but his team conceded a spot kick from Carrasco just before half-time, leveling the score.

Talisca reinstated the visitors' lead after the restart, and the Brazilian came through once more to secure a late winner for Al Nassr after Carlos equalized for the hosts.

With a 3-2 victory secured and three points in hand, Ronaldo congratulated his teammates as the final whistle blew.

However, the Portugal international seemed perturbed by fans in the crowd chanting the name of his former El Clasico rival, Lionel Messi.

In response, Ronaldo gestured towards his crotch after putting his hand to his ear, seemingly directed at the attending supporters.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat stated that the national football federation (SAFF) has initiated an investigation into the incident.

In his second season in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese star has upheld his prolific goal-scoring record and currently leads the league's scoring charts.

With Sunday's penalty, he has amassed 22 goals in 20 appearances this season. However, Al-Nassr trails the undefeated Al-Hilal by four points in the league table.

