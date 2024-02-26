Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Van Dijk's extra-time header secures Carabao Cup triumph for Liverpool in a thrilling final

    In a nail-biting encounter at Wembley Stadium, Liverpool emerged victorious in the 2023/24 Carabao Cup, clinching the title with a dramatic 118th-minute header from captain Virgil van Dijk.

    Van Dijk's extra-time header secures Carabao Cup triumph for Liverpool in a thrilling final
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    Liverpool clinched victory in the Carabao Cup for the 2023/24 season by defeating Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. The decisive moment came in the 118th minute when Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, scored a crucial header from a corner kick delivered by Kostas Tsimikas.

    Despite a series of missed opportunities, disallowed goals, and goalmouth scrambles, the match seemed destined for a penalty shootout. However, Van Dijk's late-game heroics secured the win for Liverpool, marking their first trophy in what could be a quadruple-winning season under manager Jurgen Klopp.

    Chelsea initially dominated the game, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher making a remarkable save to deny Cole Palmer and an offside ruling nullifying a goal from Raheem Sterling. The momentum shifted in Liverpool's favor after a strong challenge on Ryan Gravenberch led to Jurgen Klopp strategically moving Conor Bradley into a central midfield role.

    Liverpool's positive play before halftime included Cody Gakpo hitting the post with a powerful header. The Reds continued to assert themselves in the second half, with Virgil van Dijk appearing to give them a 1-0 lead, only for VAR to disallow the goal due to an offside position.

    Despite both teams creating chances in regular time, the match went into extra time after a total of 31 shots, 12 of which were on target. In the additional 30 minutes, Liverpool maintained their dominance, with Jaylen Danns and Harvey Elliott having noteworthy attempts on goal. Ultimately, with two minutes remaining in extra time, Virgil van Dijk's decisive header secured Liverpool's victory.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
